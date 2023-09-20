See if you’re one of the winners by watching “The Expendables 4”

The avant premiere of The Expendables 4 is this Wednesday. With Canal 9 Televida you will be able to enjoy this classic action film before anyone else in the comfort of the cinema.

Avant Premiere is this Wednesday the 20th at Cinemark located in Palmares Shopping Center.

So that you can enjoy the movie like no one else, you will be able to rely on the popcorn and soda combo. Check out the winners list and see if you were lucky.

Eduardo Walter Martínez

Agostina Galvez

maximiliano rojas

leonardo david diaz

Daniela Carballo

Christian Churquina

The Expendables 4 is an American action film directed by Scott Waugh, with a screenplay co-written by Spencer Cohen, Max Adams, and John Joseph Connolly from Cohen’s original story. It is the fourth installment of The Expendables franchise and the sequel to The Expendables 3 (2014).

It stars Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture reprising their roles from the previous films; 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Andy Garcia, Tony Jaa, Eddie Hall, Sheila Shah, Jacob Scipio, Levi Tran and Iko Uwais will also join the cast. Statham, Avi Lerner, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner and Kevin King are producing.