See Megan Fox and MGK in Leopard and Lace at Kourtney and Travis’ Wedding

ads

More On: Megan Fox Megan Fox Praises MGK’s ‘Vulnerable’ Performance Dedicated To ‘Unborn Child’ Ryan Sheckler Hopes To Get MGK And Megan Fox Wedding Invite Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox Debut Matching Tattoos In her ring Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s fingers fuel pregnancy rumors at Diddy’s party

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly nailed the goth-glam dress code at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy on Sunday.

For the Portofino ceremony, Fox chose a black taffeta gown by Zuhair Murad Couture that featured a beaded corset bodice and a draped skirt with a sensual thigh-high slit.

MGK, following in the fashion footsteps of the entire extended Kardashian-Jenner family, dressed in Dolce & Gabbana, sporting a blue leopard-print three-piece suit ($5,845) and lots of jewelry, including two pearl chokers. .

The rocker gave fans an up-close look at his bling on Instagram Stories, showing off his multiple silver rings and rhinestone bracelet.

In addition to dressing the bride and groom and the wedding party throughout the weekend, Dolce has recently become a reference brand for MGK.

While in Milan for the brand’s fall 2022 show in January, she told Vogue: “The cool part about this with Dolce & Gabbana is that we were always playing with each other. I thought, oh, it would be great to have some outfits for the tour or this show or for this red carpet. And they have the fastest turnaround time I’ve ever seen, and for such beautiful pieces too.”

MGK and Megan Fox pose for photos before Sunday’s ceremony. Team Cobra / BACKGRID

MGK, 32, and Fox, 36, have double-dated Kravis in the past. Barker also worked with Kelly on her last two albums, 2020’s “Tickets to My Downfall” and 2022’s “Mainstream Sellout.”

The “Bloody Valentine” hitmaker called the Blink-182 drummer his “big brother” on social media, captioning footage of the pair’s first dance, “I’m not going to say I called him from the beginning, but…”

Kardashian and Barker were dressed by Dolce & Gabbana during their wedding weekend. TheImageDirect.com

This isn’t the first rock ‘n’ roll wedding she’s been to lately; In April, MGK donned a tiny beret for his friend Mod Sun’s Parisian wedding to Avril Lavigne.

Kelly and Fox, who got engaged in January, are the next to marry. Instead of a glam, gothic gala, expect a pop-punk prom.

ads