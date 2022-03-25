See Mexico vs. United States LIVE LIVE ONLINE via TUDN, TV Azteca, Channel 5 and Star Plus today: minute by minute for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers at the Azteca Stadium | MEXICO

THE SECOND HALF OF MEXICO VS. UNITED STATES!
THE FIRST TIME IS OVER! MEXICO 0-0 UNITED STATES!
The match referee decided to add two more minutes to the match before the Mexico and United States teams go to the locker room.
Timothy Weah became the United States’ third caution in just 39 minutes of the match. The meeting is for anyone.
What ‘Memo’ Ochoa brought out! Christian Pulisic made it 1-0 for the United States in the 34th minute, but the Mexican goalkeeper was intractable under the three posts.
The cards do not stop in Mexico vs. United States, and this time it was DeAndre Yedlin who saw the warning from the referee.
Ajax’s Mexican midfielder, Edson Álvarez, was booked 21 minutes into the game by the referee. There are already two players sanctioned in the first half.
The United States has already warned. Yunus Musah fired into the bottom right corner, but goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa made an incredible save.
Miles Robinson of the United States is booked at 9 minutes by the match referee after a very clear foul.
THE MATCH BETWEEN MEXICO AND THE UNITED STATES HAS STARTED!
The United States will line up with Zack Steffen in goal; DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson and Antonee Robinson on defense; Tyler Adams, Kellyn Acosta and Yunus Musah at the wheel; Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah and Ricardo Pepi up front.
Mexico will jump onto the playing field with Guillermo Ochoa in goal; Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Johan Vásquez and Gerardo Arteaga in defense; Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera and Carlos Rodríguez at the steering wheel; Jesús Corona, Raúl Jiménez and Hirving Lozano up front.
To consider. The Mexican team’s Twitter account revealed that the United States is the rival that has faced “Tri” the most times in its history with a total of 73 matches between the two. Thirty of these duels were for World Cup qualifiers.
The match against the United States is surrounded by many expectations due to the rivalry that exists between both national teams. If they win today, Mexico will jump to second place above the North Americans and behind the Canadians, who visit Costa Rica in San José.
Mexico conceded too much at home, and proof of this is their three wins and two draws in their five home games. The tie came with Costa Rica and Canada, both 0-0, highlighting here both their low effectiveness in front of goal and their defensive power.
The Azteca, a fortress against the United States. Supported by its people, the Mexican team has never lost against the ‘Stars and Stripes’ team in 15 games that have been held at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula. Will the ‘Tri’ be able to extend his streak?
Don’t forget to follow the transmission of the ‘Clásico de la Concacaf’ through the signals of TUDN, Channel 5, Channel 8 and Azteca 7 if you live in Mexico. Likewise, we invite you to review the last minute of the Twitter profiles of the Mexican and United States teams.
Through its social networks, Mexico announced that it will play in pink against the United States at the Azteca Stadium. The game is scheduled for 8:00 pm in local territory.
The Mexican team does not yet know what it is to lose at home in the octagonal. However, this would be the worst scenario to achieve it because their presence in the World Cup is in danger. With 21 points, like the United States, the ‘Tri’ is third in the Concacaf standings, so a win is vital.
Welcome! Here begins the preview and minute by minute of the match that will face the Mexico and United States teams for the Qatar Qualifiers. Gerardo Martino’s ‘Tri’ is forced to win at the Azteca Stadium so as not to complicate his chances of going to the World Cup, while the ‘Stars and Stripes’ team will seek to maintain their ‘paternity’ against the Aztecs.
The ‘Memo’ Ochoa thing has no name. For the second time in the game, the Mexican goalkeeper prevented Christian Pulisic from falling off his goal in the 48th minute.