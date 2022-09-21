See the Evolution of Kim Kardashian’s Red Carpet Style: From the Early Years to Today

Kim KardashianFashion’s evolution has been a glamorous journey. Since bursting onto the scene in the early 2000s, the reality TV star’s wardrobe has undergone many transformations.

From Juicy Couture tracksuits to personalized Balmain, the Self-centered The author has proven she’s not afraid of bold sartorial choices, often opting for eye-catching patterns or exposed cutouts — risking it all in the name of fashion.

When the California native became a household name — thanks to her family’s success E! To display, keeping up with the Kardashians, the TV personality was obsessed with animal prints. She often stepped out in leopard-patterned dresses paired with chunky accessories like gold bracelets and chunky belts.

Her style got a major upgrade when she dated her ex Kanye West. In 2013, the Skims founder attended the Met Gala — for the first time — with the Chicago rapper, wearing a Givenchy floral dress with gloved sleeves. The look became a defining fashion moment for Kardashian, pushing her to test her style limits. With West’s help, Kardashian entered her Balmain era. Ahead of the former couple’s wedding in Italy in 2014, the beauty mogul was spotted in a plethora of glitzy looks from the fashion house and her famous family members followed suit.

West continued to style the SKKN by Kim founder until their split in February 2021, dressing him in monochrome looks from his Yeezy line after the brand’s Season 1 show in 2015. Thereafter, Kardashian has always been seen in pieces from the brand, including fashionable PVC heels. , slippers and see-through dresses.

Another standout Kardashian era came in 2019 when she sported a number of racy Thierry Mugler looks. At the Met Gala that year, she donned a jaw-dropping custom corset dress from the brand that featured an extremely cinched waist. Kardashian explained at the time via Instagram that she had to take corset breathing classes to be able to walk in design.

Fashion’s biggest night is when Kardashian shines. At the 2022 event, she turned heads — and sparked controversy — when she attended the Met Gala in Marilyn Monroe’s historic Bob Mackie dress. Although she only wore the crystal-covered piece on the red carpet and changed into a replica before stepping inside, Kardashian was accused of damaging the dress by the collector Scott Fortner.

Kardashian and Ripley’s Believe It or Not! – the museum that acquired the dress for a whopping $4.8 million in Los Angeles in 2016 – denied tearing up the number.

In addition to her rave-worthy moments on the red carpet, Kardashian has become synonymous with pantaboots after lining up with Balenciaga. (She became a brand ambassador in February 2022.) Although she’s worn pantaboots in the past, she made it clear that the look was hers during her Saturday Night Live for her October 2021 debut. For her opening monologue, she wowed in a Barbie pink crushed-velvet jumpsuit.

Kardashian opened up about her wardrobe in June 2022, explaining during a panel with Seducethe editor of Jessica Cruel that her style is “future Barbie alien vibes.”

Keep scrolling to see more of Kardashian’s standout style moments: