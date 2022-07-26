See the full list of nominations
The craziest night for music’s biggest stars. The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards nominations, released on Tuesday, July 26, revealed which artists could go home with new Moonman trophies.
Leading this year’s VMA nominees with seven nominations each are Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X. The latter two collaborated on “INDUSTRY BABY,” earning nods in six categories, including video of the year. Lamar, 35, meanwhile scored nods for “N95,” “The Heart Part 5,” and “Family Ties.”
Although the trio leads the pack, Doja Cat and Harry Styles aren’t far behind with six nods apiece. Their visuals for “Woman” and “As It Was,” respectively, collide Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” for Video of the Year. Swift, 32, has five nominations, including Best Direction for her directorial debut. Billie Eilish, Duck, Doua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and The weekend also cleaned up with five nominations each.
Whereas Madonna didn’t edge out other artists at this year’s awards – earning a commendation for ‘Madame X’ for Best Long Form Video – she retains her spot as the VMAs’ most-nominated artist with more nominations than any other artist . With her 69th nomination, she becomes the only musician to date to receive an honor in every decade the awards show has existed.
VMA veterans have plenty to celebrate, as do first-time nominees. Kacey Musgraves, Anita, Dove Cameron, Time and Becky G all have been making music for years but scored their first-ever moonman nominations.
They’ll all find out if they’re winners at the 2022 Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The show will air live on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET. MTV will broadcast the ceremony on their channels as well as The CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.
Voting begins Tuesday at vote.mtv.com and is open until Friday, August 19. Only the Best New Artist category will accept votes throughout the broadcast.
Scroll down for the full list of 2022 VMAs nominations:
Video of the Year
Doja Cat – “Female” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic
Ed Sheeran – “Chills” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 minute version) (Taylor’s version) – Republic Records
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Drake – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
song of the year
Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – “Happier than ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Female” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records
Lizzo – “About The Fucking Time” – Atlantic Records
Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
Best New Artist
Baby Keem – Columbia Records
Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records
Moonlight – Arista Records
SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Pushing Performance of the Year
September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records
October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records
November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “Hope you’re miserable until you die” – Warner Records
December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK
February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
March 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records
May 2022: Wet leg – “Chaise longue” – Domino Recording Company
June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
Better cooperation
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
ROSALIA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records
Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
Best Pop
Billie Eilish – “Happier than ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Female” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – “Chills” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lizzo – “About The Fucking Time” – Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records
best hip hop
Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From D2 to LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz/Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut/RCA Records
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do we have a problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records
Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – GOOD music / Def Jam
best rock
Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records
Jack White – “Take Me Back” – Third Man Records
Muse – “Will Not Retire” – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records
Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records
Best alternative
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “I love it when you hate me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Måneskin – “I WANT TO BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records
Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW” – MSFTS Music / Roc Nation Records
best latin
Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records
Bad Bunny – “Tití asked me” – Rimas Entertainment
Becky GX KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
Papa Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records
Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin
J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC / Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
Best R&B
Alicia Keys – “City of the Gods (Part II)” – AKW
Chlöe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
HER – “For Anyone” – RCA Records
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN/Interscope Records
The Weeknd – “Out of Time” – XO / Republic Records
Best K-Pop
BTS – “Yet to come (the most beautiful moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
ITZY – “LOCO” – JYP Entertainment
LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
SEVENTEEN – “HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Stray Kids – “MANIAC” – JYP Entertainment
TWICE – “The Sensations” – JYP Entertainment
Video for good
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto – “P*ssy” – Streamcut/RCA Records
Lizzo – “About The Fucking Time” – Atlantic Records
Rina Sawayama – “This Hell” – Dirty Blow
Stromae – “Sons of joy” – Label Mosaert / The Darkroom / Interscope Records
Best metaverse performance
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam
Rift Tour with Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Best Long Form Video
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope recordings
Foo Fighters- Workshop 666 – RCA recordings
Kacey Musgraves– damn – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Madonna – Mrs X – Interscope Recordings
Olivia Rodrigue- drive home 2 u – Geffen records
Taylor Swift – “Too Good” (10 minute version) (Taylor’s version) – Archives of the Republic
Best Cinematography
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records
Camila Cabello with Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam” – Epic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 minute version) (Taylor’s version) – Republic Records
best steering
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – “Happier than ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Ed Sheeran – “Chills” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 minute version) (Taylor’s version) – Republic Records
Best Art Direction
Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records
Doja Cat – “Come In (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records
Kacey Musgraves – “Simple Times” – Interscope Records/MCA Nashville
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish – “Happier than ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe” – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart, Part 5” – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
Best Choreography
BTS – “Permission to Dance” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
Doja Cat – “Female” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records
Best Editing
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records
Doja Cat – “Come In (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
ROSALIA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 minute version) (Taylor’s version) – Republic Records
The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records
Nominations for Song of the Year and Group of the Summer will be announced at a later date.