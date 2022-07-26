See the full list of nominations

The craziest night for music’s biggest stars. The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards nominations, released on Tuesday, July 26, revealed which artists could go home with new Moonman trophies.

Leading this year’s VMA nominees with seven nominations each are Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X. The latter two collaborated on “INDUSTRY BABY,” earning nods in six categories, including video of the year. Lamar, 35, meanwhile scored nods for “N95,” “The Heart Part 5,” and “Family Ties.”

Although the trio leads the pack, Doja Cat and Harry Styles aren’t far behind with six nods apiece. Their visuals for “Woman” and “As It Was,” respectively, collide Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” for Video of the Year. Swift, 32, has five nominations, including Best Direction for her directorial debut. Billie Eilish, Duck, Doua Lipa, Ed Sheeran and The weekend also cleaned up with five nominations each.

Whereas Madonna didn’t edge out other artists at this year’s awards – earning a commendation for ‘Madame X’ for Best Long Form Video – she retains her spot as the VMAs’ most-nominated artist with more nominations than any other artist . With her 69th nomination, she becomes the only musician to date to receive an honor in every decade the awards show has existed.

VMA veterans have plenty to celebrate, as do first-time nominees. Kacey Musgraves, Anita, Dove Cameron, Time and Becky G all have been making music for years but scored their first-ever moonman nominations.

They’ll all find out if they’re winners at the 2022 Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The show will air live on Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET. MTV will broadcast the ceremony on their channels as well as The CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.

Voting begins Tuesday at vote.mtv.com and is open until Friday, August 19. Only the Best New Artist category will accept votes throughout the broadcast.

Scroll down for the full list of 2022 VMAs nominations:

Video of the Year

Doja Cat – “Female” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic

Ed Sheeran – “Chills” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 minute version) (Taylor’s version) – Republic Records

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Drake – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

song of the year

Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier than ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Female” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records

Lizzo – “About The Fucking Time” – Atlantic Records

Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

Best New Artist

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Moonlight – Arista Records

SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Pushing Performance of the Year

September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “Hope you’re miserable until you die” – Warner Records

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK

February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

March 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records

May 2022: Wet leg – “Chaise longue” – Domino Recording Company

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

Better cooperation

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALIA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records

Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

Best Pop

Billie Eilish – “Happier than ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Female” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – “Chills” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lizzo – “About The Fucking Time” – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records

best hip hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From D2 to LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz/Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut/RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do we have a problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – GOOD music / Def Jam

best rock

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records

Jack White – “Take Me Back” – Third Man Records

Muse – “Will Not Retire” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records

Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records

Best alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “I love it when you hate me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin – “I WANT TO BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records

Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW” – MSFTS Music / Roc Nation Records

best latin

Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records

Bad Bunny – “Tití asked me” – Rimas Entertainment

Becky GX KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Papa Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records

Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC / Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of the Gods (Part II)” – AKW

Chlöe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

HER – “For Anyone” – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN/Interscope Records

The Weeknd – “Out of Time” – XO / Republic Records

Best K-Pop

BTS – “Yet to come (the most beautiful moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY – “LOCO” – JYP Entertainment

LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

SEVENTEEN – “HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids – “MANIAC” – JYP Entertainment

TWICE – “The Sensations” – JYP Entertainment

Video for good

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “P*ssy” – Streamcut/RCA Records

Lizzo – “About The Fucking Time” – Atlantic Records

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell” – Dirty Blow

Stromae – “Sons of joy” – Label Mosaert / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

Best metaverse performance

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour with Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Best Long Form Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope recordings

Foo Fighters- Workshop 666 – RCA recordings

Kacey Musgraves– damn – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna – Mrs X – Interscope Recordings

Olivia Rodrigue- drive home 2 u – Geffen records

Taylor Swift – “Too Good” (10 minute version) (Taylor’s version) – Archives of the Republic

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello with Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam” – Epic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 minute version) (Taylor’s version) – Republic Records

best steering

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier than ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran – “Chills” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 minute version) (Taylor’s version) – Republic Records

Best Art Direction

Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – “Come In (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves – “Simple Times” – Interscope Records/MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – “Happier than ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart, Part 5” – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

Best Choreography

BTS – “Permission to Dance” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Doja Cat – “Female” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Best Editing

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – “Come In (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

ROSALIA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 minute version) (Taylor’s version) – Republic Records

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records

Nominations for Song of the Year and Group of the Summer will be announced at a later date.

