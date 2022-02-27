see the star’s transformation as ET’s 40th anniversary approaches

DREW Barrymore grew up facing the world, evolving from the cute little girl on ET the Extra-Terrestrial to an award-winning actress, mother, and TV host.

As ET’s 40th anniversary approaches, here’s Drew Barrymore’s beautiful transformation.

LITTLE DREW GETS HER FIRST ROLE

Drew Barrymore was born into a family of distinguished artists.

His grandfather was legendary actor John Barrymore and his siblings were Oscar winners Ethel and Lionel Barrymore.

His father was Maurice Barrymore, an Indian-born Briton who was a successful actor in the 1880s.

So, unsurprisingly, Drew’s parents, Jaid and John Drew Barrymore, were also actors, although their alcoholism largely stunted their careers.

Due to his family’s iconic involvement in Hollywood history, Drew naturally turned to acting, landing his first job at just 11 months: a Gaines-Burgers dog food commercial.

Drew kept getting bit parts, which her single mom used to help pay the bills, but none of them were spectacular.

It was when she landed the role of Gertie, the younger sister of the boy who befriends the alien on ET, that her career really took off.

In a 2015 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Drew admitted that she may have only caught the attention of Steven Spielberg, the director of ET, thanks to a slew of lies she told him about herself while on the set of Poltergeist, which was originally her. trying to land a part.

“I lied to him. I lied to my face.

“I told him that I was in a rock and roll band, that I was a drummer, of course.

“Because the drummers are the best. …I felt like I had it in my butterfly net.

“I was so excited,” she recalled.

Steven ended up telling Drew that she wasn’t right for Poltergeist, but invited her to audition for ET.

Of course, he got the part, which opened up the world of acting to Drew in a way he hadn’t yet experienced.

Drew the party girl

5

Drew lived an atypical childhood.

His father was abusive and also had a drinking problem.

She had a rather aloof mother-manager who seemed to enjoy cashing in on her daughter’s star power.

This resulted in long nights for Drew, who would infamously attend social dates with her moms at Studio 54 several times a week as a school-age girl.

In her 1990 book, Little Girl Lost, Drew said that the constant parties were like “Disneyland for grown-ups,” but she had a special pass.

That’s when he was introduced to alcohol and drugs, and by the age of 12, he had already been to rehab once, was regularly drinking and smoking cigarettes, and playing with marijuana and cocaine.

In an interview with The Guardian, Drew said she was at her “lowest” point at the age of 13, when she was lonely and angry.

When she was 14 years old, her mother again admitted her to a rehabilitation center.

“I was at a place for a year and a half called Van Nuys Psychiatric,” Drew shared in a 2021 interview with Howard Stern.

“And he couldn’t mess around there and if he did, they would either throw him into a padded room or put him on a stretcher and strap him down.”

DREW IS BACK

5

Drew Barrymore was legally emancipated from her parents at the age of 14 and worked hard to rebuild her life.

By the late 1990s, she was back on top of Hollywood, having landed roles in major movies like Poison Ivy, The Wedding Singer, and Never Been Kissed.

She told The Guardian that she had the time of her life once she got back on the right track, calling her late twenties to mid-thirties “a blast.”

“I thought, ‘How am I going to get away with it?

“’I’m actually being quite playful, but I still do a lot at work,’” she recalled.

“I really lived and did what I wanted when I wanted.

“If I felt like doing something, I just did it.

“And it was quite liberating.

“I was not like a nun who went to sleep at 10 p.m. every night. I had fun!”

He was also married twice during this time.

She first married bar owner Jeremy Thomas at the age of 19 and then married comedian Tom Green in 2001.

Unfortunately, both marriages lasted less than six months.

DREW BECOMES A MOTHER

5

In the midst of a still active career, Drew married art consultant Will Kopelman in 2012 and had two children with him.

Unfortunately, that marriage dissolved in 2016, which was a serious trigger for Drew because he grew up with divorced parents.

“Divorce was my worst fear,” she told The Mail in Sunday’s You magazine.

“It was something I never wanted to put my own kids through.”

While she felt “broken” by the fact that her children would have to live life with separated parents, she knew that she would do everything she could to provide her children with a much safer childhood than the one she experienced.

“I have love and humor, but we are all learning on the job.

“I do not want to be friends with my children, I am their mother,” she said.

“I hope that my experience growing up in an industry toxically riddled with vanity can help me be better with my children.”

DREW IS THRIVING

5

Drew has over 70 acting credits on IMDb at the time of this writing, and that doesn’t include his resume of work behind the camera.

She appears to be absolutely thriving with her television and film careers, as well as her other ventures, such as her drugstore beauty brand, Flower Beauty.

In 2021, he even landed a syndicated talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

Despite all the ups and downs of his childhood and adolescence, Drew seems truly at peace with his life.

After a long period of estrangement, her mother is back in her life, which she discussed on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show in 2021.

“I am very glad that there is healing there.

“I feel kindness towards my mom.

I feel empathy and understanding,” he explained.

He added that they have strict boundaries with each other, but share “respect” for one another.

And in an emotional segment of her talk show, she took viewers on a tour of Los Angeles, including the psychiatric facility that helped turn her life around as a teenager.

“I am so happy with my life.

“I don’t know if I would have the life I have if it wasn’t for a place like this,” she explained with tears streaming down her face.

“So, it was very important to come here today and honor this.”