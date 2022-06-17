See the trailer for “Blonde” with Ana de Armas in the skin of Marilyn Monroe

Netflix released the first trailer for what promises to be one of the most controversial movies of the year, “Blonde.” See below the excerpt from director Andrew Dominik’s film work.

It’s already online First trailer for “Blonde”the biographical film (biopic) of Marilyn Monroe starring the Cuban-Spanish actressAna de Armas.

The Netflix film It is directed by Andrew Dominik, who also participated in the production of films such as “Killing Them Softly” and “The assassination of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Ford.”

The central theme of the film promises to show the most iconic moments in the life of the Hollywood star, but it also seeks to delve into the innermost and lesser-known world of the actress.

Along with Ana de Armas, the cast is completed by Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio; Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller; Julianne Nicholson as Gladys Pearl Baker; and Xavier Samuel as Charles Chaplin Jr.

The film’s synopsis details that the film “boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and her romantic entanglements, ‘Blonde’ blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening divide between the public and private selves. her “.

“The film is sincere. It is made with love. It is made with good intentions. But at the same time it is full of rage”, says Andrew Dominik when presenting the first preview of the film that will be released on September 23 on Netflix and is based on the novel of the same name that the author Joyce Carol Oates published 22 years ago.