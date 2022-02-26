SEE TODAY | Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions, streaming, TV channels, formations and schedule to watch the NBA LIVE

Los Angeles Clippers they will receive Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena East Friday February 25, 2022 to play a game corresponding to the regular season of the NBA 2021-22. Find out the forecast, schedule, formations, TV channels and streaming to SEE LIVE this great meeting.

The group commanded by Tyronn Lue I start the campaign with a record of 30 wins and 31 losseslocating 8th in the Western Conference. His last match was played on Thursday, February 17, against Houston Rocketswhom they defeated by 142-111. Marcus Morris contributed 27 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, while Ivica Zubac added 13 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assist.

For its part, the team led by Frank Vogel holds a record of 27 wins and 31 falls, that position it 9th in the Western Conference. The last match he played was on Thursday, February 17 in view of Utah Jazz (36-22) where they won by 106 to 101. Lebron James contributed 33 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists, while Russell Westbrook added 17 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: What will the lineups look like?

Los Angeles Clippers:

PG: Reggie Jackson.

SG: Terry Mann.

SF: Marcus Morris.

FAQ: Nicholas Batum.

C: Ivica Zubac.

Los Angeles Lakers:

PG: Russell Westbrook.

SG: Malik Monk.

SF: Lebron James (in doubt).

FAQ: Stanley Johnson.

C: Dwight Howard.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers: When and what time to watch the NBA live?

This meeting will take place this friday february 25 of 2022 in the Crypto.com Arena starting at 10:00 p.m. (ET), 9:00 p.m. (CT), 8:00 p.m. (MT), and 7:00 p.m. (PT) from United States.

Day: Friday, February 25, 2022.

Time in United States: 10:00 p.m. (ET), 9:00 p.m. (CT), 8:00 p.m. (MT) and 7:00 p.m. (PT).

Place: Crypto.com Arena.

Hours in the rest of the countries:

Spain: 04:00 hours.

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil: 00:00 hours.

Venezuela, bolivia, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic: 11:00 p.m.

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Panama: 10:00 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, The Savior and Nicaragua: 9:00 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers: Which channels are broadcasting the NBA?

This NBA regular season game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN and worldwide ONLINE via NBA League Pass. On the other hand, in Latin America it will go through ESPN and Star +.

+ NBA: How to watch all the games of the regular season LIVE ONLINE.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers: What are the predictions?

The United States bookmakers (DraftKings) give as a favorite to win the victory to Los Angeles Lakerssince it has a quota of -135. On the other hand, the victory of Los Angeles Clippers has a share of +115.