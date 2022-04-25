See what guests like Blake Lively wore to Gigi Hadid’s birthday party

ads

When it comes to celebrating a supermodel’s big day, consider her wardrobe.

Gigi Hadid celebrated her 27th birthday on Saturday at New York’s Zero Bond hotspot, leading the parade of highlights in a custom white lace look by Dion Lee.

The model dazzled in a pair of sheer pants ($4,390) and matching corset ($1,095) topped off with a long coat and accessorized with lots and lots of Jacquie Aiche jewelry, along with By Far heels ($440) designed in collaboration with her stylist. Mimi Cuttrell.

Sister Bella not only provided a plethora of food-shaped balloons for the event, but also appeared in a festive striped vest and pleated mini skirt with knee-high heeled black boots.

Mom Yolanda Hadid, meanwhile, went totally monochromatic in chic nude pants, a matching blouse and coat.

Bella Hadid embraced Y2K fashion in a two-piece ensemble made up of a striped vest and pleated skirt. Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Blake Lively dazzled in a tiny magenta Sergio Hudson dress ($1,195) with red Louboutin heels and a red Chanel quilted clutch. Emily Ratajkowski was also bright and bold, wearing a neon red dress with blue and black accents.

BFF Blake Lively combined magenta and red for a stunning look.

RCF / MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski stood out in a neon red dress with blue and black details.

GC images

Mom Yolanda Hadid went monochromatic in beige, with boyfriend Joseph Jingoli in black.

GC images

Papa Mohammed Hadid looked elegant.

TheImageDirect.com

Martha Hunt chose all black and bright red lipstick.

GC images

Supermodel Helena Christensen was in attendance.

GC images

Other attendees included models Martha Hunt and Helena Christensen, as well as the birthday girl’s father, Mohammed Hadid, and her brother, Anwar.

