See which Iowa schools earned a spot in the Top 100 Best Colleges

by

Drake University is the only Iowa college to make The Wall Street Journal’s Top 100 list for the best colleges in the United States in 2024.

The ranking is based on student outcomes, learning environment and diversity, as well as the average annual cost of attendance and the value added to graduate salaries from attending the university. Coming in at 97th, Drake was ranked above Johns Hopkins University and below George Mason University.

The New York Times also recently listed Drake as the top US college with the greatest economic diversity. It is ranked 133rd in that list.

Magnolia trees bloom outside Old Main on the Drake University campus in Des Moines on Monday, April 4, 2016.

“Drake’s inclusion in these two major rankings reinforces the incredible work being done on our campus to create positive, collaborative and inclusive environments as we transform lives and strengthen communities,” said Marty Martin, president of Drake University. Let’s do our bit for.” , said in a news release. “As we continue to invest in our campus and pave the way for a brighter future for generations to come, this is a reminder of the incredible progress we have already made toward that vision.”

Source link

Leave a Comment