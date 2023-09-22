See which Iowa schools earned a spot in the Top 100 Best Colleges

Drake University is the only Iowa college to make The Wall Street Journal’s Top 100 list for the best colleges in the United States in 2024.

The ranking is based on student outcomes, learning environment and diversity, as well as the average annual cost of attendance and the value added to graduate salaries from attending the university. Coming in at 97th, Drake was ranked above Johns Hopkins University and below George Mason University.

The New York Times also recently listed Drake as the top US college with the greatest economic diversity. It is ranked 133rd in that list.

“Drake’s inclusion in these two major rankings reinforces the incredible work being done on our campus to create positive, collaborative and inclusive environments as we transform lives and strengthen communities,” said Marty Martin, president of Drake University. Let’s do our bit for.” , said in a news release. “As we continue to invest in our campus and pave the way for a brighter future for generations to come, this is a reminder of the incredible progress we have already made toward that vision.”

The news release says Drake’s 2022 graduating class shows why it made the Wall Street Journal list, which is “designed to help students and families search for the best value in higher education “

According to the university, statistics for the Class of 2022 include:

97% of bachelor’s degree recipients are employed, enrolled in graduate or professional school or involved in activity related to their professional goals.

98% of bachelor’s degree recipients were employed or pursuing additional education within six months of graduation.

93% of undergraduate students reported having an internship or other practical experience while at Drake.

The university also said that 91% of students earn a bachelor’s degree within four years.

Drake’s Class of 2027 is one of the most diverse classes in the history of the university, the news release said. Nearly one-quarter of incoming and transfer students are first-generation college students. Students in the class come from 28 states and 17 countries.

Iowa State University is ranked 145th on the Wall Street Journal’s list and the University of Iowa is ranked 160th.

Biong M. Biong is a reporting intern for the Des Moines Register. Contact him at bbiong@gannett.com.