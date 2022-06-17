See Zoe Saldaña: ​​what does the star of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ carry in her bag?

Zoe Saldaña sits down with Vogue to show off her oversized tote bag (that she can stick her head in) and shares the essentials she never lacks, no matter what set she’s on. The 43-year-old American actress has a special talent for fantasy films; She previously starred in Avatar, Star Trek and The Avengers. She is currently reprising her character in The Avengers, Gamora, from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is slated for release in May 2023. We can’t wait. And her latest release is Netflix’s sci-fi adventure The Adam Project, which also stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. When she’s not on set or between scenes, she’s modeling her latest capsule collection for Adidas or at her Beverly Hills home with her husband, Italian artist Marco Perego-Saldaña. The couple married in 2013 and now have three children together: Bowie, Cy, and Zen. In fact, the first item she pulls out of her bag is a reflection of their romantic relationship: a journal given to her by her husband, who has a handwritten poem on the first page. Searching in her huge bag, Saldaña finds something less poetic: her cell phone, adorned with stickers “of boobs, of all kinds of boobs.” Thus, she shares the origin of these stickers, the brand of her friend Jamie Mizrahi, Kit Undergarments. “I love it, because I adore women, and my children find it funny every time they pick up my mobile, no offense,” she says as she laughs. “There is also a sticker that says” call mom “, because I always need to be reminded to call my mother,” she explains Saldaña. Her mother is Puerto Rican and she is also the reason she carries a pair of sunglasses in her bag. “She had the most amazing Ray-Bans as a kid, those big ones, they fit her really well. I love them because every time I see them in my bag, I think I’m her.” Among the makeup, perfumes, hair bands and children’s things, Saldaña finds a lip balm that also has a special story. «One of my friends, Cameron Diaz, is not to quote her or anything like that, she has that beautiful detail that if she compliments something and she has it at hand at that very moment, she will gives it away.” For more celebrity names mentioned by Zoe Saldana, her all-time favorite books and her skin-saving face cream after hours of makeup for Guardians of the Galaxy, hit play now.