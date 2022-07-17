Seeing art online can improve well-being | culture

The researchers found that the more meaningful or beautiful the art seemed to people and the more positive feelings they had while viewing it, the greater the benefit. (Oskar MATXIN EDESA | FOKU)

A study conducted by psychologists MacKenzie Trupp and Matthew Pelowski of the University of Vienna (Austria) has concluded that a brief three-minute visit to an online art or culture exhibition shows significant positive effects on subjective well-being.

In the first wave of the covid-19 pandemic, arts and cultural institutions quickly moved from fixed buildings to the internet. For the first time, digital museums and online art galleries became the center of public attention.

This had two effects. First of all, art and cultural objects could be accessed from the sofas of citizens from all over the world. Second, art had the opportunity to reach a much larger audience than before.

In the last decade, scientists have conducted extensive research showing that art can have a positive impact on health and well-being. However, it was unknown whether these effects could also be felt over the Internet.

Even short visits help improve mood

In this new research, published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Psychology, they asked participants to visit art exhibitions accessible via smartphones, tablets and computers. Before and after the visit, psychological state and well-being were measured to determine the extent to which viewing art could be beneficial.

The results showed that even very brief visits can have significant effects, leading to decreased negative mood, anxiety, and loneliness, as well as increased subjective well-being. These results were comparable to those of other interventions, such as nature experiences and visits to physical art galleries.

Upon further investigation, the personal subjective experiences of individuals became an important aspect to consider. The research team found that the more meaningful or beautiful the art seemed to people and the more positive feelings they had while viewing it, the greater the benefit.

These results demonstrate that brief viewing of art online can improve and support well-being. In addition, this study emphasizes artistic interventions, a recommendation that can be applied in situ or made specific to each viewer. This opens up new avenues for research and application in spaces such as waiting rooms, hospitals, and rural areas where access to art is limited.