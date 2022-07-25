Seeing art online improves your well-being

The contemplation of works of art in galleries and museums can have a great effect on mood, stress and well-being of people. But, does the same thing happen with the contemplation of art in the digital space?

A new study by psychologists MacKenzie Trupp and Matthew Pelowskiof the University of Vienna (Austria), has investigated whether viewing art online also has this effect. His conclusion: a short three-minute visit to an art or culture exhibit online also shows significant positive effects on subjective well-being.

In the first wave of the pandemic COVID-19the IFartistic and cultural institutions quickly passed from buildings fixed to internett. For the first time, the digital museums and online art galleries They became the center of public attention.

This had two effects. In the first place, you could access art and cultural objects since the sofas of citizens around the world. Second, art had the chance to reach an audience much wider than before

In the last decade, scientists Numerous investigations have been carried out showing that the art can have an ipositive impact on health and well-being. However, it was unknown whether these effects could also be felt through Internet.

In this new research, published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Psychologyasked the participants to visit art exhibitions accessible through smartphones, tablets and computers. Before and after the visit, the psychological state and well-being to determine to what extent viewing art could be beneficial.

The results showed that even very brief visits can have significant effectswhich leads to a decreased negative mood, anxiety and lonelinessas well as an older subjective well-being. These results were comparable to those of other interventions, such as nature experiences and visits to physical art galleries.

Upon further investigation, the subjective experiences personal information of the individuals became an important aspect to take into account. The research team found that the more meaningful or beautiful the art seemed to people and the more positive feelings they had while watching it, the greater the benefit.

These results demonstrate that brief viewing of art online can improve and promote well-being. In addition, this study emphasizes artistic interventions, a recommendation that can be applied in situ or made specific. for each viewer. This opens up new avenues for research and application in spaces such as waiting rooms, hospitals, and rural areas where access to art is limited.