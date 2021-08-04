News

Seeing Cardi B how she performed on the set of the “WAP” video will make you want to be her friend

11 September 2020




















Cardi B has published on his YouTube channel the first part of the behind the scenes of video of “WAP”, his last record single.

The clip tells how the concept of the video was born, from rehearsals to learn the choreography to how it was shot on set. “Inside the WAP” shows very well how Cardi behaved: she was very kind and friendly with everyone, including the snakes used in some scenes. The rapper was very nice to the colleague with whom he made the featuring Megan Thee Stallion (“this song is perfect for Megan”), encouraged Normani while dancing his part and supported Mulatto before shooting his scenes.

Seeing is believing!

Now everyone is waiting for the second part of the behind the scenes of the video of “WAP” where, most likely, there will also be Jenner, Kylie. His participation has sparked much controversy, dampened by Cardi B with these words.



ph: press











