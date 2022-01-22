Thanks to the Vite al Limite transmission, she lost about 200 kg: seeing her today will shock you, she is another person.

Of shocking changes, a Lives to the Limit, we have seen many during the editions. But among the transformations that have remained most impressed on viewers there is undoubtedly that of Laura.

Protagonist of the eighth episode of the third season of Vite al Limite, aired for the first time in August 2015, Laura Perez weighed a whopping 270 kg at the beginning of its path. A difficult path full of obstacles: let’s find out how its history went and how it is today.

Vite al Limite, Laura’s story will leave you speechless: she lost about 200 kg, today she is unrecognizable

An incredible “before and after”, that of Laura Perez. 41-year-old, originally from San Antonio, Texas, Laura turned to Vite al Limite to change her life, now reduced to dramatic conditions. A very delicate case for Dr. Nowsaradan, who was faced with a woman who had to undergo as a child abuse and violence and, as she grew up, facing severe diabetes. Not without difficulty, Laura will be able to lose weight, until she reaches the appropriate weight to be able to undergo bariatric surgery. The path in the Houston clinic, in fact, includes an initial weight loss with diet and, subsequently, the operation.

Initially, Laura lost 108 kg, and then she lost more and more weight, up to reach about 70 kg! You are curious to see her after the journey in the Real Time broadcast. Take a look:

Yeah, we told you, Laura really looks like another person. She has a healthy and healthy body and loves to take care of herself, put on make-up and enhance herself. And, on social media, he often talks about his experience, to help all the people who are facing a battle similar to his. And you, have you followed the story of Perez a Vite al Limite?