Have you ever seen Emma Watson without makeup? The actress is also wonderful natural.

Emma Watson is a British actress, activist and model. His career has exploded in recent years, so much so that today one of the most popular actresses and appreciated all over the world. Interest in acting arose in her during her school years in Oxford, where she participated in many plays.

In 1999 the auditions for the characters of Harry Potter. The cast agents hired her for auditions and after eight auditions she got the role of Hermione Grenger. The actress plays the witch from the first film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone released in 2001, until the last chapter of the last film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, released in 2011. This is certainly the role that led her to success, giving her fame and popularity. But we’ve also seen Watson in other major films, Marilyn, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring, The Beauty and the Beast, The Circle, Little Women. She has an innate talent, but also beauty, she absolutely does not lack: but have you ever seen the actress without makeup? You will be speechless, it is even more beautiful.

Emma Watson, as the natural actress is: seeing her without makeup will leave you speechless

For her and for all the actors in the cast, this was an important chapter in their life, because it not only accompanied them for so many years, but it made them famous everywhere. Emma is an exceptional actress and, in addition to having so many qualities, she is also a wonderful woman. Have you ever seen her without makeup?

This is an old shot of the actress, in which we see her without any type of color on her face. Even natural is beautiful, has a very bright and sunny face. Needless to say, the photo was welcomed by thousands and thousands of likes and thousands were comments.