Seeing is Believing: Teen Survives Headshot Thanks to Headphones

Death lurks around every corner and, unfortunately, sometimes it comes when we least expect it. Of course, there are extremely lucky people who manage to escape the cold clutches of death and survive situations that are difficult to believe. Such is the case of a young man of only 18 years who, miraculously, came out of a shocking situation alive.

We are talking about the user Enough_Dance_956, who a few days ago shared in a reddit post that he survived a bullet impact thanks to Razer brand headphones. Of course, the story quickly went viral, and as of this writing, it already has over 3,800 upvotes.

“Razer saved my life”, the curious story of a young man who survived a gunshot thanks to headphones

But what was it that happened? The alleged victim reports that at 10:30 am on Wednesday, March 30, a stray bullet entered through her bedroom window and directly impacted her headphones, which she was wearing at the time. So he survived a head shot thanks to the audio equipment.

“If it wasn’t for these good quality hearing aids, I would already be a dead child at the age of 18. I can’t even imagine all the pain my family and friends would have been through,” the user commented in the comments section.

Of course, some users were very skeptical and did not believe the shocking story. To give truth to her story, the victim attached a couple of photographs where we can see the bullet, the hole in the window and, ultimately, the impact on the hearing aids.

Apparently, the bullet went through the young man’s window later during a surprise shooting outside his home. “If he moved me an inch forward or backward, I’d be dead now,” he said.

As explained from the portal DexertoReddit user Enough_Dance_956 filed a complaint and took the photo before police officers arrived at his home to collect the bullet that nearly took his life.

Similarly, the young man took advantage of the space to ask for the help of the community to contact Razer and thus be able to thank for the product that saved his life. Fortunately, his story reached the ears of the company.

Of course, it is impossible to know with complete certainty whether the story of the alleged victim is legitimate. If so, you certainly have many reasons to be thankful that you made it out of this shocking event alive. Of course, surely you are already an unconditional consumer of Razer.

But tell us, what do you think of this shocking story? Do you know of any similar case? Let us read your thoughts in the comment box.

