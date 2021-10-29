seeing it today will leave you speechless

It was the famous and beloved Adriana from Rocky, but what has she become today after 30 years? Seeing her latest photos will leave you breathless!

Have you ever seen the saga dedicated to the legendary champion ‘Rocky’? Absolutely yes, we are sure! Released in all cinemas in 1976, the film was able to collect an impressive success right from the start. So much so that in the years to come not only has it reached 5 chapters, but even now it continues to be considered a real cult of cinema.

The first chapter of the saga, as you will remember, was published in 1976. Since then, the success has been truly disproportionate. So much so that, in 2006, the last chapter came out, written and directed by the legendary Sylvester Stallone. Become a true legend of the cinema, the adventures of the boxer continue to be loved. And so are those protagonists who participated in the film. Among these, we cannot help but remember her: the mythical Adriana! Here, but what do we know about her now? Exactly 30 years have passed since he participated in the fifth installment of the film, but what is he like now?

Adriana was the wife of the legendary Rocky, remember? Here it is today after 30 years

Rocky is unforgettable and this is undisputed, but we want to talk about ‘his’ Adriana? She too, let’s face it, is among those characters who have marked the success of the film. And even now, 30 years after her last appearance in the film, she continues to be beloved.

It is during the last chapter of the saga, the one released in 2006 and written and directed by Sylvester Stallone, that we discovered that Adriana died in 2002 of a tumor. Are you curious, however, to know how her actress has become today? In addition to being very good in her role, Talia Shire has been able to conquer everyone also for her beauty. But how has it become today? Here she is:

The shot dates back to 2019, mind you. Still, one cannot help but notice its incredible beauty. Beauty which, as shown, has not been scratched by time at all. Do you agree?