“Seeing” King Richard “with Serena and Venus Williams were the worst two hours of my life” – Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

Host of “The Graham Norton Show”, the actor told of the first screening he witnessed with the two tennis champions who, before putting their names in the film’s credits as executive producers, wanted to see it.

Attending the screening of “King Richard” together with Serena and Venus Williams was not at all a pleasant experience for Will Smith, who in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s film plays the father of the two champions, Richard, the one who launched their careers in the world of professional tennis. “Serena and Venus had agreed to be executive producers and to help out in the production – said the actor during his participation in” The Graham Norton Show “, of which the Insider website has published an excerpt – but before deciding if they put their names in the movie credits, they wanted to see it. It was the worst two hours of my life, there were a lot of tears, but they loved it. ‘

The precedent with Ali

What prompted the Hollywood star to accept the role of dad Williams was the incredible story behind the sporting rise of Serena and Venus. “Richard predicted that the daughters would become the first two tennis players in the world two years before their birth – explained Smith -. He had written a 78-page plan, it was such a crazy and surprising prophecy that it is difficult to understand ». The one with the Williams sisters, however, was not the first time that Smith watched a biopic of his together with the character he was portraying on the big screen. “I made the mistake of watching” Ali “for the first time sitting right behind Muhammad Ali – the actor recalled in another moment of the show – and halfway through the film he turned to his wife who was next to him and he asked her “was I really that crazy?” ». The highly anticipated “King Richard” – of which Smith himself is also a producer – premiered in theaters last November 19 and, at the behest of Warner Bros, also on HBO Max: a choice that prompted the actor to donate part of the 40 millions of dollars of his cachet to other colleagues, to offset the financial impact of the decision made by the studios. “It was a difficult period for everyone, due to the closures imposed by Covid – Smith told the Hollywood Reporter, to explain his gesture – and I just wanted to do my part, because I felt it was right to do it”.