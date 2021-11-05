“Seeing Matias join Juve for free was a hard blow”

In an exclusive interview with TMW’s microphones, Sebastian Pait former executive of Velez spoke of the landing of Matias Soulé to Juventus, for free.

Below, the TMW interview.

“Matias Soulé went to Juventus for free and for us at Velez it was a very hard blow“.

Director Pait surprised you by the call from coach Scaloni?

“Honestly no, Soulé has already played in the various Argentine youth teams and all the AFA coaches, Scaloni in the first place, have always followed him with the utmost attention. The call-up of Soulé and many other young players does not surprise me, because the intention is clear to start building the Albiceleste of the future right away. And Matias will certainly be part of it “.

But for Soulé the first team debut has not yet arrived.

“It will come soon, you can be sure. Matias has everything to triumph in Juventus and, above all, he has the personality to forge ahead and immediately become a protagonist in Italian football. Obviously his growth path will still be long, but I am convinced that Soulé can establish itself in Serie A and progressively become one of the icons of Argentine football. As long as he is given the opportunity to play continuously, at Juve or in another club. “

What strikes you most among its qualities?

“Soulé has a very special touch of the ball, he is a technically strong player who always leads the ball very close to him and then skips the opponent with a dry dribble. I have seen many champions at Velez, but few with his stuff. fast and unpredictable, here in Argentina they often compare it to Fideo Di Maria“.

Not only the main virtues, also the weakness it looks the same

“The physicist. We were already working on it here at Velez, but Matias is only 18 and it’s just a biological question. It must continue to grow physically, above all because he now plays in Europe, but he has already made some important improvements. Soulé was one of the purest talents in Velez and today he is also one of the most interesting prospects of Argentine fútbol. For me, I repeat, he will go a long way and will reach the top “.

We come to the thorny question: he explains his free transfer from Velez to Juve?

“Unfortunately, the Argentine clubs are penalized by the regulations of the Homeland Potestad: this clause allows in fact to a underage footballer to sign for free with another club, if his parents have to move for non-football reasons to another country. That’s exactly how it went with Soulé… The family moved to Turin and Juventus took it practically for free, while remaining in the legality. This is not the first time this has happened, FIFA and its rules are damaging the companies of our country. “

What sensations did you feel when, after having launched, raised and trained Matias Soulé, you saw him go to Turin in this way?

“It was a very hard blow, for me and for all of Velez. I have not worked for Fortín for a few months, I returned to my family and I want to wait for this pandemic to end and then find a new club, but after almost two years I still have great bitterness about Soulé’s farewell. We had bet a lot on him. Matias is not from Buenos Aires, but from the interior (Mar del Plata, ed). We had welcomed him into our cantera, paying him food, lodging, all other expenses. We launched, raised and trained him, we had great confidence and expectations in him as a first team … A work that lasted years which, due to the Patria Potestad, we have not seen recognized with enormous economic damage to the club, as well as moral for those who – like me – had believed blindly in him. I wish Soulé the best, I’m sure he will go far and I cheer for him, but at the same time I will always carry a lot of bitterness inside me for how he left Velez. “