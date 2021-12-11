“Seeing Napoli is a pleasure, Spalletti left me an indelible memory”

Aurelio Andreazzoli, coach ofEmpoli, spoke at the press conference on the eve of the championship match against Naples. The following is highlighted:

Empoli have an offensive imprint: will the attack be the best defense against Napoli tomorrow?

“If it were that simple we could be calm and impose our game without problems, but it’s not that easy to create difficulties for a team like Napoli. Seeing them play is a pleasure, but we are in the world too and we will have to try to do our part. When you find teams like this, you can’t refrain from expressing the best you can give “.

What will it be like to meet Spalletti, of which he was a collaborator?

“I was thinking of playing against Domenichini, given that Spalletti was disqualified for two days. Joking aside, it is a meeting that I very gladly have with Luciano. It will be an opportunity to meet again, given that due to our commitments we can see each other very little. We found ourselves by chance here in Empoli in a restaurant one evening. When you spend long periods with pleasant people, even if the opportunities take you far away, it remains an indelible memory “.

Bajrami in a recent interview said that Empoli’s strength is the group: is that so?

“I hadn’t read Bajrami’s interview, but it’s certainly true. To say, in training there was a clash between two boys and they immediately stretched out their hands, smiling. There is a very familiar situation, even in the locker room, and together with other components this cohesion between the various elements of the group is an important element to do well “.

PHOTO: Imago – Andreazzoli Empoli

Speaking of Bajrami, will you play against Napoli?

“Tomorrow we see, the boys still don’t know the formation. At the moment I have positive difficulties too, I’m sorry for those who stay out. We will also make choices based on the succession of races we have between now and Christmas, the calendar is full ”.

You went behind against Udinese, then you managed to recover with great tranquility. Where does this tranquility come from?

“We have this weapon, it is undeniable, the boys have amply demonstrated it. In the past we have also dominated the game as some thoughts unite the team and this makes it more feasible. Drawing a parallel with the theater, if you have a very clear script but the interpreters intervene out of time, even the best writing goes to hell. Ours work a lot and on average have good engines that we try to keep up to speed. In this way you can exploit everything you have, express your potential to the maximum “.

What can you say about young Parisi and Ricci? What more does he ask of him?

“I have to keep doing this, without changing attitudes or mentality. They must not take the vices that this world has, I believe that there is no danger among the young people of Empoli. Then clearly nothing comes from nothing, Empoli has been working on it for years and when you have a structure like this, which in any case can be improved, but directed towards this afterwards it is difficult to “avoid”. The guys who come up take that rut and that’s right. Behaviors are important, but you can’t expect them if adults don’t do it: you need to have correct examples “.

What can you say about Di Lorenzo?

“What can I say, it’s poor (laughs, ed). Giovanni is our flagship, he has made us happy since he left. But especially this summer, seeing him lift the Cup on the bus was an emotion, as if it had happened to my son. For the person who is a great satisfaction. I saw him in Coverciano with the national team, it was an emotion to embrace him again ”.