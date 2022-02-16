Seeing the stars again – Matteo Caccia tells: Stories of rebirth

Sometimes we get stories that are almost confessions, and in these cases whoever sends them asks us to remain anonymous. This is the story of a dive and the danger of dying because something went wrong; it is the description of moments of panic, decisions to be made quickly, and the slow ascent towards the light. And the decision to never talk about it with anyone, because the memory of those moments is still alive in the mind.

“In August 1914 the famous explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton and a crew of 27 sailed for Antarctica. The purpose of the Imperial Transantarctic Expedition was to cross the Antarctic continent from west to east by land. Only 80 miles from the destination. the ship, the Endurance, was trapped in the ice of the Weddell Sea. The expedition participants were stranded for 21 months during which they showed great courage and incredible endurance and finally managed to save themselves all after an incredible odyssey. “

This is the synthesis of one of the most incredible adventures ever gone down in history for the strength of the crew, the strength of that group and the leadership ability of the leader: Ernest Shakleton.

Playlist

Arcade Fire – Deep Blue

Don’t Let It Pass – Junip

City of Stars – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (from La La Land)

Starboy [feat. Daft Punk] – The Weeknd

Society – Eddie Vedder

Starman – David Bowie