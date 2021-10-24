«Seek visibility». Ironies on social media- Corriere.it

from Political drafting

The president of FdI and solidarity with Salvini: How credible is a nation in which an actor seeking visibility is allowed to testify against a former minister of the Republic by mocking our institutions?

Giorgia Meloni sympathizes with theally Matteo Salvini

on the Open Arms trial. In particular, the president of Fratelli d’Italia starts the attack on the fact that among the witnesses who will parade at the trial against the former interior minister there is an actor in search of visibility. Actor Richard Gere, Hollywood star and champion of civil commitment for his thousand battles: from the fight against AIDS in India with his foundation (the Gere Foundation India Trust) to the defense of the Jumma tribe, persecuted in Bangladesh, with the Survival International association.

But how credible can a nation be in which an actor seeking visibility is allowed to testify against a former Minister of the Republic by mocking our institutions? We are truly over the edge of decency. pic.twitter.com/HcX8gM9nZF – Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) October 24, 2021

But how credible can a nation be in which an actor seeking visibility is allowed to testify against a former minister of the Republic by mocking our institutions? – attacks Meloni -. We are truly over the edge of decency. The irony was immediately taken on social media, with amused and surprised comments.

The American actor is one of the many witnesses, indicated by the parties, that the Court of Palermo has admitted in the trial that sees the leader of the League accused for kidnapping and refusal of official documents: from the former Prime Minister Conte to the former Ministers of Maio, Trenta and Toninelli, up to the current owner of the Viminale Lamorgese. But on the testimony of Gere, called into question whyboarded the Open Arms on 9 August 2019

, that Giorgia Meloni goes on the attack to denounce the spectacularization of the trial. And on social media the rain of jokes and memes immediately started, like the one that compares Richard Gere hugged to Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman to a photo with the hug between Meloni and Salvini. Or the tweet in which Gere holding the Golden Globe won thanks Meloni for the visibility.

The presence of Gere at the grave trial also for the Northern League leader: All at the expense of the Italians …, Salvini wrote on social media: Tell me how serious a trial in which Richard Gere from Hollywood will testify about my wickedness. And Maurizio Gasparri also lashes out against the cinematographic use of justice: the testimony of actor Gere at the farce trial in Palermo is an authentic antics. He will propose Lino Banfi as president of the court for the future. And I apologize to the great Lino if I hypothesize for him, a friend of all Italians, a position that today lacks adequate prestige.