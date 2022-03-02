Seeking psychological well-being – El Pitazo

1361973

We are bombarded with news. Today more than ever we are exposed to all kinds of information that affects us directly or indirectly emotionally and psychologically. Not only our daily life and our problems overwhelm us, but also what we see happening in the world, the tragedies of others and also the extreme happiness of others can wreak havoc on the way we feel.

Traditionally, psychological well-being has been identified with positive emotionality, emotional tranquility and the absence of negative emotions. We speak of psychological well-being to refer to the emotional balance that we experience. But Implicitly, well-being is identified with affections and also with personality. A person feels happy or satisfied with life if they experience more positive affect for a longer time and more frequently.

The interest in the study of psychological well-being has its roots in the period in which, for Inglehart (1977), what he calls a crisis of values ​​emerged in advanced industrial societies, which gave rise to a cultural change with which They consolidated post-material values. The job requirement, the competitiveness, the permanent stress it began to encompass more and more the attention of the quest to achieve a balance in the emotions.

There is a broad consensus that psychological well-being, as a field of scientific study, has three main characteristics:

1. It is based on the individual’s own experience, that is, it is subjective and personal. It depends on the perception and self-assessment of each one. It includes some kind of global assessment of a person’s entire life (usually called life satisfaction).

two. Although the physical and material context is admitted to influence psychological well-being, it is not seen as an inherent and necessary part of it.

3. It includes positive measures and not only (the absence of) negative aspects.

For some authors, psychological well-being involves a sense of purpose, a sense of personal growth and the establishment of good personal links. In this way we can see how well-being today becomes a much broader construct than the simple stability of positive affects over time, known by popular wisdom as happiness. Psychological well-being is a fundamentally evaluative dimension that has to do with the assessment of the result achieved with a certain way of having lived.

The success of people to achieve their goals and have well-being depends largely on the strategies used and how they can deal with the inconveniences that the environment poses. At the same time, not all strategies are equally useful for all people and for all settings.

Lyubomirsky (2007) designed a series of activities for the purpose of improving well-being. These tasks were based on recounting good things that had happened to people, writing letters of gratitude, visualizing the best self future through narrative techniques and using savoring techniques (savoring) about the good times. In all cases, the experimental groups that were instructed in the tasks obtained significant gains in levels of psychological well-being.

Well-being is a human experience linked to the present, but also with projection to the future, because it is produced precisely by the achievement of goods. In this sense, well-being arises from the balance between expectations (projection of the future) and achievements (assessment of the present), what many authors call satisfaction, in the areas of greatest interest to human beings, which are work, family , health, material living conditions, interpersonal relationships and sexual and affective relationships with the partner. This satisfaction with life arises from the starting point of a transaction between the individual and his micro and macrosocial environment, which includes objective material and social conditions that provide man with certain opportunities for personal fulfillment.

In such a way that exercise some basic self-assessment activities to improve our sense of well-being, such as gratitude, identifying our strengths, acknowledging the good we have and taking some distance from social networks, improves our level of well-being and could decrease baseline levels of depression.

KARINA MONSALVE

Clinical psychologist at the La Trinidad Teaching Medical Center.

Karina MonsalveOpinion