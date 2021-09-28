Seeking respectability, bitcoin turns to nuclear power

Cryptocurrency, contrary to the hype, is big business. The electricity alone needed to support and maintain the bitcoin network today is estimated at 64TWh per year. It is comparable to the total power consumed by the country of Greece. Bitcoin mining may be responsible for 0.5% of the total electricity consumed worldwide.

Beyond its real usefulness and the great instability of its price, one of the main criticisms generally leveled at cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin, is its gargantuan use of energy.

The powerful computers needed to “mine” bitcoins require a lot of power to function. As climate change continues to wreak havoc on the planet, this is not exactly what can be expected of a technology that poses as the future of financial transactions.

To improve the image of their virtual currency, some miners therefore try, as far as possible, to make their cryptocurrency “green”. For this reason, more and more partnerships are being formed between companies in the bitcoin and nuclear sectors.

Oklo, a start-up planning to build mini nuclear reactors, announced in July a 20-year partnership with Compass, a mining company. In the same month, Energy Harbor, also embroiled in a corruption scandal, announced it would supply nuclear power to the Coshocton mining center in Ohio.

For its part, the company Talen Energy plans to build a data center dedicated to bitcoin next to its nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania. Despite these plans, there is little chance that cryptocurrencies will become truly environmentally neutral.

First of all, these few projects are just a drop in the bucket. Before the country went to war with cryptocurrencies, the reality of bitcoin mining was mainly in China, where energy production is very polluting. Activities have since shifted to countries whose power plants are a priori not much more neutral.

And even if most bitcoin farms were connected to nuclear reactors, would cryptocurrencies become environmentally friendly?

Nuclear energy is certainly “green” in the sense that it does not emit greenhouse gases, but nuclear waste that can remain active for hundreds of thousands of years and the human and environmental disasters it can cause do not make it an absolute solution.

At this level, the question is not so much “Is the energy used to run bitcoin green?” that “Do you really need a coin that consumes so much energy to function?” .

Especially since bitcoin mining is not really an activity that can be described as sustainable. From the creation of the cryptocurrency it was expected that in all there could be only 21 million bitcoins: about 18.5 million have already been mined. It will take a long time before the latest bitcoin is produced, but the financial reward for mining one bitcoin is halved every four years.

Existing data centers will then have to rely on the tax paid for each transaction, which is likely to increase significantly. It is therefore impossible to know how bitcoin, already very volatile, will behave in a few years.

Why Nuclear Power Operators Should Consider Mining

There is a congruence of factors that prompt traders to consider cryptocurrency mining today. Consider a future where parts of nuclear power plant production are made redundant from low-cost renewables. Nuclear energy remains one of our most reliable generating resources. But as grid operators commission additional sources of intermittent generation (e.g. wind and solar), the characteristics of these sources will continue to challenge existing baseload facilities. When wind and solar power produce at full capacity, some of the energy of a base load facility can be classified as surplus.

If energy is not reduced, the abundance of energy on the grid can lead to situations where utilities pay customers to take electricity (negative energy prices). For many reasons, reducing energy from a baseload facility is neither technologically ideal nor economical. Base load power plants will have to adapt their operating model to the new reality of intermittent resources supplying the grid.

California now constantly experiences negative prices, especially on sunny days and when the hydroelectric plant’s tanks are full. Europe is also grappling with this phenomenon. Recently, the spot price of energy has turned negative for significant periods of time. Germany recorded more than 125 hours of negative prices in 2017 and 2018. The Pacific Northwest recorded negative prices due to inflexibility of production sources as early as 2011.

These events highlight a growing list of questions that electricity producers will face:

What will the future hold if high-load nuclear power plants can no longer compete?

What if the consumer requires only part of the energy produced by the plant?

Is there value in keeping a nuclear power plant running only for overnight demand and other periods of low availability of renewable energy?

U.S.-based nuclear power plants have focused on manufacturing efficiency without sacrificing safety through an industry initiative called Delivering the Nuclear Promise. This effort was overall successful and will continue to reduce costs. However, there are other ways to increase profits by turning a potential excess power problem into a new source of income.

ScottMadden’s team researched solutions beyond cost cutting and into new business models for nuclear base load facilities. While researching hydrogen and nuclear cogeneration, we considered other industries that require a significant amount of electricity, have a small footprint and low overload. This article explores the value proposition of cryptocurrency mining.

