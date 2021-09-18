SEEN & REVISED Matt Damon, the father we all want





from Andrea Minchella

SEEN

THE GIRL FROM STILLWATER, by Tom McCarthy (Stillwater, United States 2021, 140 min.).

The multifaceted Tom McCarthy, actor, producer, screenwriter and director, creates an interesting and original story about a father, a Matt Damon never so convincing and centered, who tries to rebuild a relationship with his daughter, who has been incarcerated for some years in a Marseille prison.

Bill Baker, a life-heavy American who hasn’t given him any discount, is an oil worker from Oklahoma. His daughter Allison is locked up in Marseille where he is serving a sentence for a murder he allegedly committed against his girlfriend, a Moroccan girl with whom he had decided to live together. University student, thanks mainly to her grandmother’s money, her father Bill is often looking for work, Allison, we discover while watching the film, probably escaped from a land she no longer recognized as her own.

Allison was probably running away from a complicated family and geographic and social oppression that could only be reduced by escaping thousands of miles from small and anonymous Stillwater. And so Marseille becomes for Allison that saving goal that each of us seeks to find peace and a right dimension for our soul. The good Tom McCarthy starts the narration each other started. The flight to Europe has already happened. The murder has already been committed. Everything that happened we learn during the narration. We reconstruct Allison’s life and her relationships with her father Bill thanks to the present, the events that happen. Bill arrives in Marseille to meet his daughter. In prison, during the interview, a possibility emerges, albeit remote, that could reopen the process, which is now definitively closed. Here comes the story. But not too much.

This is not an action movie or a breathtaking “thriller”. It is a drama in which a father clings to any hope in order to save his daughter from a captivity that he deems unfair and excessive for a girl. The gloomy Bill, who answers “yes sir” to anyone who asks him a question, respects the sentence but tries in every way to find new elements that can change the path of the sentence that still reserves a few years of imprisonment for his daughter Allison. Bill knows he wasn’t a present father nor of having lived up to a pawing and eager for life daughter. Perhaps Bill feels the weight of his daughter’s condemnation as a weight in which he is probably at least a share. Bill wants to save his daughter because, after all, he wants to save himself.

McCarthy paints an accurate portrait in which there are different realities that oppose each other: the anonymous Stillwater and the thriving Marseille; the American culture, defensive and exclusive, and the European one, inclusive and more sober; the figure of the father, awkward and full of remorse, and the discreet presence of his daughter; the instinct of Bill and the rationality of Virgin, the French girl he met during his long stay in Marseille; the hardness of Bill’s soul and the boundless sweetness of little Maya, Virgine’s beloved daughter. In short, we are apparently witnessing a film that is too fluid and perhaps excessively long, actually “The Stillwater Girl” is an interesting portrait of the always possible encounter between two civilizations, or two generations, which start from diametrically opposed starting points but which can, only thanks to the human contribution of understanding, empathy and sharing, confront and live together enriching and being mutually enriched. A film, this, on the precious and irreplaceable need to always seek a communicative thread with what, apparently, seems distant and different from us.

Loading... Advertisements

Hollywood needed a production of this kind that did not necessarily follow stereotypes already present but that lingered on intimate dynamics and whispered reflections.

***

REVISED

THE UNEXPECTED GUEST, by Tom Mc Carthy (The Visitor, United States 2007, 104 min.).

A powerful story about welcoming and accepting the different. An epic Richard Jenkins who plays a college lecturer that of acceptance and inclusion makes it an existential peculiarity that enriches and improves it irreversibly.

Original and touching story of illegal immigrants who clash with a deaf and short-sighted society in which, however, the single human being can make a difference and can drastically change the way towards acceptance and integration with a small gesture.

minchella seen revised – MALPENSA24