SEEN & REVISED The world of “show business” explained lightly





from Andrea Minchella

ENTOURAGE, by Doug Ellin (United States 2004-2011, 96 x 30 min., Sky Italia).

Apparently one of the many series, now dated, that does not know where to place itself if in the “teen drama” and in the “show business drama”. Actually “Entourage” is a precious and meticulous photograph of the Hollywood of the new millennium. It is an interesting analysis of everything that surrounds the largest and most powerful film industry in the world.

Doug Ellin creates an epic narrative that, beyond the events of the four protagonists, reveals us the real dynamics that develop behind it the great “stars” of world cinema and the “studios” that every year churn out thousands of productions, from the most original and independent, to the gigantic “blockbusters” that create between receipts and merchandising a turnover equal to the gross domestic product of any African state. “Entourage” takes us to film studios, to the most “cool” parties and to the most powerful agencies that become the backbone not only of the life of a great film, but also of the daily existence of the actor who is the protagonist of that film . With all the consequences that come from a world that is willing to do anything to grab the best-written screenplay, the highest rated director or the actor who is about to explode in his skill and uniqueness.

The series, which is spread over 8 seasons, focuses on the events of four guys from the provinces who find themselves catapulted into the Los Angeles that matters, in that “mecca” that turns the collective imagination of the public all over the world into gold. Vincent Chase quickly became a highly sought after and highly paid actor. Still quite a teenager, Vincent decides that his personal staff will consist of his brother Drama, a very good Kevin Dillon, his lifelong friend Eric and by Turtle, another friend of his from school. The four, hailing from Queens, seem to adapt immediately to the frenetic and dangerously schizophrenic pace of the Los Angeles film. Eric, who is also the manager of the evanescent Vincent, has to deal with the cynical and irrepressible agent Ari who, with his florid agency, tries to find the best engagements for his handsome and young client. The narration, albeit with different writing smudges and choices of actors more or less adequate for the roles, unfolds between likely events in which we often find the real protagonists of American cinema of the last few years playing themselves. And this gimmick makes the whole project interesting and more realistic than it may seem.

Produced by Mark Wahlberg, the events of the four boys partly resume the early stages of the career of Walhberg himself who from a very young age found himself groped for success in rap music, under the pseudonym of Marky Mark, in fashion, as a model for Calvin Klein, and in the cinema, one of his first performances in “Boogie Nights” by Paul Thomas Anderson.

In 2015 Doug Ellin decided to make a film that he would resume the events of the older protagonists in which Vincent is grappling with a new project in which he will be an actor but also a director. The film failed, however, to meet the expectations of a heterogeneous and fairly adolescent audience of the longest and most successful series whose first season had been published more than ten years earlier.

THE PROTAGONISTS, by Robert Altman (The Player, United States 1992, 124 min.).

An Altman masterpiece. Behind the story of the protagonist and his secret “stalker”, Altman gives us a detailed and cynical fresco of big, powerful and ruthless film industry. The director puts on film the good novel by Michael Tolkin and transforms it into an exciting adventure in one of the most violent and murky environments in the modern world. An epic Tim Robbins moves within an incredibly large showcase of actors who build a powerful and unanimous project on the industry that has its roots in fiction and appearance. There are many actors who interpret themselves that make this story a true chronicle of the dynamics that are hidden in the streets of the most “glamorous” and most compulsive Los Angeles. To be reviewed for the meticulous reconstruction of a Los Angeles that, perhaps, no longer exists.

