SEGA and Microsoft form an alliance to create Azure-based games

SEGA Corporation and Microsoft announced a strategic alliance which will allow SEGA to explore various possibilities for producing high-budget next-gen games based on Microsoft’s Cloud Azure platform.

This is a medium / long-term strategy, SEGA has in fact announced the plan “Super Game“which involves the creation of new innovative video games based on four concepts: Global, Online, Community and IP reuse to create real cross-media franchises.

Collaboration will allow SEGA to experiment with Azure technology, the COO and President of the company Yukio Sugino said he was very satisfied with this partnership and the same goes for Sarah Bond, CVP of Microsoft Corporation. It should be noted that the partnership does not directly involve the Xbox brand, therefore it is not a collaboration that involves the development of video games exclusively for the Microsoft console, it is good to clarify this aspect right away.

In any case, it is an alliance of considerable importance which follows the strategic partnership between Sony and Microsoft for the Cloud announced in 2019 and which led the two companies to collaborate in the development of new solutions for the evolution of Cloud technology. At the moment SEGA has not yet announced an Azure-based project and it is really too early to see anything concrete.