SEGA and Microsoft join forces! Super Games are born

Several months ago SEGA had started to mention something about some phantom Super Games, without however going into particular details. Today, finally, the Japanese company has revealed what its plans for the future are, also announcing a ‘important partnership with Microsoft.

Just a few moments ago SEGA and Microsoft formalized the partnership, thanks to which the Japanese company will be able to produce new games within a new generation environment built in Azure cloud platform from Microsoft.

The new alliance between the two companies will also allow SEGA to carry out its idea in the realization of the Super Games: a new initiative for the development of innovative titles in which the key points of development will be: Global, Online, Community and Use of IP to create and expand game universes.

To date, no new SEGA project based on Azure cloud technology has yet been announced, but the partnership announced in these hours will give the two companies the opportunity to to experiment a lot with this new technology, and we can’t wait to see the first results.