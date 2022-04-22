SEGA could be creating its own Fortnite

Sonic The Hedgehog and Yakuza could be in the same game in a couple of years, since SEGA is preparing a game where all the characters from their licenses will be.

According to Bloomberg, the Japanese company would be investing a large amount of money in creating a world full of these mythical characters. This is known because SEGA has been seen to be working on licenses from the late 90s and early 2000s like Crazy Taxi or Jet Set Radio.

Both games will be in a joint project of a “Super Game” that will have an online structure and will be based on game theory as a service. So it would be a project quite similar to the system and structure that Fortnite has.





At the moment it is not known on which platforms this game can be played, but it is believed that the release dates could be between 2024 and 2025. It is not yet known if it will be a battle royale as such or if they will create another type of base game.

This will have a microtransaction system that will offer a continuous income to the company and a constant news in terms of content for the players. Hence, follow the same steps as Fortnite.

SEGA’s “Super Game” initiative was announced in May 2021 and is known to have an approximate investment of 100,000 million yen, which would be 742 million euros. As they declare, the project aims to “go beyond the limits of conventional games.”

In addition to this, SEGA has the technology of Microsoft Azure for the creation of this “Super Game”. Since by November 2021 both companies made a collaboration agreement for the Japanese to use Azure technology in the game.