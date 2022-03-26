SEGA could have shown this new character for Sonic Frontiers

We get an interesting message that has been published recently and is related to one of the most outstanding titles in the catalog planned for the hybrid console. This time we are talking about sonic frontiers.

The image below has not actually been officially confirmed as part of this game. However, many fans have associated her with him believing that she is a teaser.

Specifically, it is an image of a mysterious woman He appears in the first episode of TailsTube, Tails’ video series as Vtuber on YouTube. At approximately minute 2:00 of the video, this strange character is shown.

Ian Flynn, the current writer of the Sonic comic series and the storyteller for Sonic Frontiers, shared a tweet with the hashtag #knowingsmile when asked about her. This indicates that we could actually see her in Sonic’s new adventure.

Some fans are even already making women’s arts. The following has been praised by the creative director of Sonic the Hedgehog, Kazuyuki Hoshino:

What a quick job https://t.co/p2XYiLLar8 — Kazuyuki Hoshino (@KazuyukiHoshino) March 26, 2022

We remind you of the Tails video:

We remind you of the Tails video:

