Tech

Sega has built the “fastest” PC in the world to celebrate the Steam sales – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

To celebrate the Steam Winter Sale, Saw has seen fit to realize the “fastest” PC never created, even capable of reaching 100 km / h. A real splinter. No, we are not crazy, but rather we are talking about the first gaming PC in the world to be even a super radio-controlled toy car… or vice versa, points of view.

This extravagant project was made by Sega in collaboration with Intel, ASRock, G-Maybe and Masami Hirosaka. As you can see in the two videos below, this object for true lovers of the Master Race has both the characteristics of a radio-controlled race car and those of a high-end gaming PC. And if you were wondering, here are the components used:

  • CPU: i9-12900K
  • Motherboard: ASRock Z690M-ITX / ax
  • Video Card: ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula 16 GB
  • Memory: 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • SSD: 2TB

This masterpiece of engineering and extravagance will be given away via a contest on Twitter, which unfortunately non-Japanese players cannot participate in. In addition to the radio controlled car / gaming PC, there are also 23 codes up for grabs to redeem as many Sega games on Steam.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee4 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Chromebook, the most original holiday gift

2 weeks ago

the Star of Bethlehem can be seen with the naked eye. We explain when and where to observe it »ILMETEO.it

2 weeks ago

Island of the famous, the former castaway shows a huge neckline: “Divine today more than ever”

1 week ago

The WhatsApp trick to block someone without them noticing

November 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button