Sega has built the “fastest” PC in the world to celebrate the Steam sales – Nerd4.life

To celebrate the Steam Winter Sale, Saw has seen fit to realize the “fastest” PC never created, even capable of reaching 100 km / h. A real splinter. No, we are not crazy, but rather we are talking about the first gaming PC in the world to be even a super radio-controlled toy car… or vice versa, points of view.

This extravagant project was made by Sega in collaboration with Intel, ASRock, G-Maybe and Masami Hirosaka. As you can see in the two videos below, this object for true lovers of the Master Race has both the characteristics of a radio-controlled race car and those of a high-end gaming PC. And if you were wondering, here are the components used:

CPU: i9-12900K

Motherboard: ASRock Z690M-ITX / ax

Video Card: ASRock Radeon RX 6900 XT OC Formula 16 GB

Memory: 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM

SSD: 2TB

This masterpiece of engineering and extravagance will be given away via a contest on Twitter, which unfortunately non-Japanese players cannot participate in. In addition to the radio controlled car / gaming PC, there are also 23 codes up for grabs to redeem as many Sega games on Steam.