SEGA is already working on a new version of Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio

Some time ago we learned of reports about SEGA’s intention to revive the tremendous Crazy Taxy and also to Jet Set Radiotwo of the titles that achieved glory on Dreamcast and that debuted more than two decades ago and that are now emerging as real options to enter the world of free video games with microtransactions. A gold mine.

It was last year when we found out about the plans for these remakes and the news spread quickly enough, supported by the pleasant reception of social networks. They are proposed as a triple AAA so they will have great monetary support behindobviously thinking about the great return they could have.

And although it is not yet confirmed exactly what mode Crazy Taxi will have, what SEGA is looking for is turn it into a global success that can generate recurring revenue thanks to microtransactions, a decision that would bring the title closer to becoming a free-to-play.

However, this bet to convert a mainly paid title and with a large fan base behind it to a free one based on microtransactions it’s quite risky and the clearest example is the traumatic transition from Pro Evolution Soccer to eFootball, although at this point KONAMI has it more under control, but it took more than half a year to do so, so SEGA you must have a very good plan if you want to succeed.

Anyway, SEGA is clear that Crazy Taxi and to a lesser extent Jet Set Radio although they were not a bestseller at the timeare known for the great mass of players and that makes them have a good base of followers who will undoubtedly want to relive those old days and bet on that.