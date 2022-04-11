Sega Says the Future of Gaming Will Include NFTs and the Cloud
Sega has recently given new details about its “Super Game”, an initiative that promises to turn the situation of the Japanese company within the video game industry, with new approaches focused on the most transformative advances that will come to video games. in the next years.
Without going any further, among the details shared in the interview Sega Says the Future of Gaming Will Include NFTs and the Cloud. We are already experiencing it today (to a greater or lesser extent), where more and more companies are looking to incorporate the well-known blockchain technology into their titles. In the case of the cloud, we only have to look at Microsoft and Azure to verify that it is a reality that is going to be more and more present.
What are NFTs and why are they all the rage?
«It’s a natural extension for the future of gaming to expand to include new areas, like the cloud and NFTs.. We are also developing Super Game from the perspective of different video games that can be connected to each other,” says Masayoshi Kikuchi, Producer at Sega.
Sega Says the Future of Gaming Will Include NFTs and the Cloud
It is clear that these two technologies have come to video games to stay. Although they have both promising and worrying elements, it remains to be seen if they will lead to more and better games for consumers, or if they will remain just another element to monetize.
