SEGA thinks about new acquisitions and to strengthen Atlus – Nerd4.life

SAW he does not think about being acquired. Indeed, it is she who is thinking of forfeiting gods new studies, both in Japan and in other countries, and at the same time strengthen thriving realities such as Atlus, which has given SEGA some great results.

The part dedicated to the study of Personas is particularly interesting, because it makes us understand how certain acquisitions bring advantages that are easily visible to all and others that are much less obvious. The first, easily understood, was having been able to publish the intellectual property of the company, with its worldwide appeal and prestige. The other, less well known, is the improvement in international translations of SEGA titles thanks to the US division of Atlus, which has paid off well with the Yakuza and Hatsune Miku.

Sega wants to keep growing

The result was an improvement in the metascore of the various series and, consequently, of sales: “Acquisitions of this type, which enhance our operations, will become a force in the long run, so we will continue to proactively explore similar investments.“

SEGA also revealed that it has strengthened communications and relationships with its partners, starting strategic collaborations. Reading this point, the various agreements reached with Microsoft immediately come to mind, for example for the development of games based on cloud gaming and for the launch of important titles such as Total War: Warhammer 3 on Game Pass from day one.