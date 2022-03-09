SEGO statement to eradicate violence against women

Txantón Martínez-Astorquiza Ortiz de Zárate, president of SEGO.

On the occasion of International Women’s Daythis Tuesday March 8the Spanish Society of Gynecology (SEGO) wanted to express his “support, adherence and mobilization in favor of the full equality between women and men“. In addition, he also wanted to show his “commitment and firm desire to collaborate in the elimination of any form of violence against women through improved detection and care of cases of gender violence in consultations of Obstetrics and Gynecology”.

Likewise, the SEGO conveys to public opinion in a statement that “the specialty in Obstetrics and Gynecology It is made up in Spain mostly of women, a situation that fortunately is increasingly shared with more health specialties, due to the advances that have occurred in our country in matter of equality in access to higher qualifications”. However, from society they emphasize that “what we do not share with other specialties is that Obstetrics and Gynecology is the only one that only works for women, and that definitely makes us feel that today is also our day”.

A situation that makes SEGO feel “proud of that singularity and above all of having worked intensely in recent years to improve the care women receive during your process of pregnancy and childbirth. As well as the improvement of research and establishing the best scientific evidence for all cases, publishing and disseminating consensus with the recommendations based on that evidence and developing the best training aimed at that objective”.

In this sense, the SEGO also ensures that “as a result of this common effort, professional practice has evolved towards the indicators and objectives agreed by the Ministry of Health for perinatal care in Spain, indicators and objectives in which the first professionals and then the authoritiesas well as women’s associations They have worked with our determined involvement and collaboration with other professional groups and with the collaboration of women’s associations that worked on the development of the Normal Childbirth Care Guide”.

Caesarean sections or episiotomies, present in less than 30% of deliveries

Although there is still room for improvement, “the care practice of care during pregnancy and childbirth has advanced very favorably in our country, as shown by the progress and fulfillment of a large part of the objectives proposed in the Care strategy for normal childbirth“. What the current photograph of the gynecological and obstetric care in Spainwith official data and statistics, is that “practices such as caesarean sections waves episiotomiesfar from being institutionalized, are in clear decline in our hospitals, they already occur in less than 30 percent of deliveries and in most of the cases in which they occur, their use is justified by scientific evidence: that is, inappropriate professional practice would be not to resort to them. The normalization of these practices is also explicitly discouraged in our guidelines and consensus.”

In this sense, “the gynecologists and gynecologists We work with the illusion and desire that the expectations that women have about their childbirth they look fulfilled. Sometimes the situation is complicated and health professionals must address these cases with appropriate measures so that the life or health of the mother/child is not in danger. When this happens, the vast majority of women and their families understand it and consent after adequate information.”

In fact, “in the satisfaction surveys of the majority of hospitals or Autonomous Communities, this is demonstrated, with very high levels of satisfaction regarding the care in your birthing process. Continuous information, the request for consent, recognition of the mother’s wishes and empathy and continuous communication in care during pregnancy and childbirth are, therefore, priorities for the professionals who work in Gynecology and Obstetricsand we cannot understand or share the effort to promote a public image of confrontation between women and professionals who attend childbirth that is far from reality and that is contrary to the bonds of trust and closeness that usually preside over relationships between both parties”, explains SEGO.

Zero structural violence in childbirth care

In the statement released this Tuesday by the SEGOsociety also shows its “rejection of the idea that there is structural violence in childbirth care that responds to patterns of gender violence, which is also illogical since the majority of professionals who practice is specialty we are women, and we ask all political and opinion groups to set their sights high and take responsibility to fight and prosecute real gender-based violence, which exists and is very serious, as we can well attest in our gynecology consultations“.

It is there, in this field, “where we gynecologists can and must do more, and where from the SEGO We are looking for a common commitment to improve the contribution of specialists to the early detection of gender violence. For this reason, in an initiative with few precedents in Europe, we have just published a consensus on what gynecological care should be like for women victims of gender violence and sexual assault. On many occasions we are the first or only professionals to whom they tell us what is happening to them, and we must not forget that pregnancy is one of the most important risk factors for suffering gender-based violence and that the first manifestations of domestic violence gender occur during pregnancy. The woman’s relationship of trust with the professional who cares for her is key to early detection,” according to the SEGO.

The number of women victims of sexual violence, on the rise

From the SEGO they do not forget how “especially worrying is the growth in the number of women who are victims of sexual violence, especially on the part of his sentimental partner. In Spain, official data shows a sustained increase in the incidence of sexual crimes, which have almost doubled in the last six years, from 8,923 in 2013 to 15,319 in 2019, although it is estimated that the number of real cases is much greater, since up to 30 percent of the victims do not get to consult or report, due to shame or fear of being blamed by the social environment, as well as fear of reprisals”.

The 85 percent of victims are women and in up to 50 percent of the cases the victims are minors. Society “takes charge of the need to unify and improve emergency care for women victims of sexual assault, establishing guidelines for the professional performance of the gynecologistand being very aware of problems such as chemical submission (administration of psychoactive substances for criminal or criminal purposes, mainly sexual) that has been growing worryingly in recent years, to represent 30 percent of the sexual assaults, of which, however, only 20 percent of cases are reported”.

Finally, the SEGO wants to “restate our commitment to scientific researchawareness and continuous training of specialists in Obstetrics and Gynecology for the improvement of our care practice, which already responds to parameters of excellence according to the data and official studies of the Ministry of Health, as well as, more specifically, to improve the detection and attention to gender violence in the field of attention to sexual and reproductive health”, they conclude.