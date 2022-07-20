Segob assures that medical students from all over the country are protected – El Sol de México

The head of the Ministry of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, assured this Tuesday that the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is working to protect medical interns and all Mexicans in general from violence.

Upon leaving the National Palace, President Segob responded to the complaints of medical interns who demand security so that they can carry out their social service in dangerous areas, that not only doctors are protected, “I believe that all citizens should to have the confidence that we are fighting insecurity.”

Despite the fact that three medical students have been murdered in Mexico this year, the head of Segob concluded that in terms of security “there have been significant advances in some areas.”

On July 15, the young medical intern, Érik David Andrade Ramírez, was shot to death while attending a patient at the Comprehensive Hospital of El SaltoPueblo Nuevo, Durango, where he provided social service.

So too, on July 12 The anesthesiologist Massiel Mexia Medina was murdered, who worked at the IMSS Welfare in the community of San Juanito, municipality of Bocoyna, Chihuahua; She was the victim of multiple firearm shots at her private home located in Barrio Satélite, Chihuahua.

As a result of the murder of Andrade Ramírez various organizations They demand protection from medical students.

Outside the Ministry of the Interior, Dr. Antonio Juárez Navarro, president of the organization “Blindaje Médico Jurídico”, along with some lawyers, stationed themselves outside the Ministry of the Interior to ask Adán Augusto López to develop a security protocol for doctors. , residents and medical interns.