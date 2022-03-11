Seimc’s allegations regarding the antimicrobial regulation

María del Mar Tomás, spokesperson for the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (Seimc).

The European Comission is already working on recommendations to address the well-known ‘silent pandemic‘ of the antimicrobial resistance. In fact, from the organism they have created a open convocatory to comments until next March 24 so that any interested party can make the pertinent allegations about. In this sense, the Board of Directors of the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (Seimc) has stated that “it will present three main allegations”, as stated Maria del Mar TomasSeimc spokesperson, to this medium.

“The three main messages and clear that the Seimc is going to present are the following: first, Microbiology services 24 by 7, that is, the systems must be active 7 days a week, 24 hours a day; second, to claim the creation of the specialty of Infectious diseases in Spain; and, third, that investment programs be created in research and innovation in this field,” says Tomás.

Regarding the first allegation, Tomás explains that “it is essential to have ’24 by 7′ systems, since it is what the microbiologist has been doing throughout the covid-19 pandemic“. In addition, he points out that these services “allow a faster and more specific diagnosis because the pathogen responsible for the infection is immediately determined. And, as a consequence, the length of stay of the patient in hospitals is reduced, avoiding Nosocomial infections“.

Having these services ’24 by 7′ will prevent the repetition of “critical situations such as those experienced by the services during the pandemic by having to adapt to a greater number of samples associated with the increase in covid diagnoses”, details Tomás.

“Spain is the only country in Europe that does not recognize the specialty of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology”

Regarding the second key message, Tomás stresses that “it is necessary to create the specialty of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology in Spain to be able to compare ourselves to our European collaborators. Currently, Spain is the only country in Europe that does not recognize this specialty and we need this multidisciplinary team to quickly diagnose the resistant bacteria“. Likewise, Tomás adds that “it is also essential to avoid Nosocomial infections produced, precisely, by this type of bacteria located, for the most part, in the hospital”.

And, regarding the last allegation, Tomás states that “more programs of investment in research and innovationaimed at diagnostic improvements and innovative treatments that allow us to use antibiotics again or, at least, to do so in combination with other therapies”. The Seimc spokeswoman stresses that “more investment is needed to be able to innovate in the development of new techniques and achieve faster diagnoses in the patients”.

To this day, “it is known that a proper use of antibiotics but, despite this, there are already many bacteria that are resistant and, therefore, innovative treatments, such as phage therapy or nanomolecules, are needed to stop the silent pandemic of antimicrobial resistance.