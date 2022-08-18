Selah Sue and antidepressants, a strong message on depression

Jana Legler / Redferns Jana Legler / Redferns Singer Selah Sue said she takes antidepressants constantly to fight depression.

DEPRESSION – Mental health, a taboo among celebrities? Several of them have recently confided in the subject. In a long Facebook post published on August 11, Belgian singer Selah Sue revealed that she made the decision to live on antidepressants to counter her chronic depression. Two photos accompany the text, one where she laughs, the other where she cries: “Left, what I feel in a good time. On the right, it’s the state of mind I’ve been in for a few months. »

In the title Pills released 6 months ago, she was already wondering about the effects of taking antidepressants continuously when she has been taking them regularly for 14 years. Today, the singer has decided. No longer able to endure the explosive highs and desperate lows of life without treatment, she prefers “having a stable and somewhat flattened emotional life with pills. »

The singer has tried 4 times to stop antidepressants. Each time, she couldn’t take it. She recounts her last attempt: “The first few months were wonderful. I felt like a bell had been taken away from me. I was all living ten times more intensely and enjoying unparalleled creative and emotional heights. »

A life on antidepressants

But very quickly, she became disillusioned: “After about six months, darkness returned, completely unexpectedly and without a clear reason or cause. I woke up with an inexplicable fear and was catapulted from heaven to hell in a matter of weeks. »

She therefore chooses to take pills again and is barely beginning to see the end of the tunnel after 25 days of treatment. Selah Sue confides her helplessness in the face of depression: “My psychiatrist says it’s pure brain chemistry. Unfortunately, for a small number of people, there is not much to do. »

She ends her text with a message of hope for those who suffer, like her, from depression: “Break the taboo of mental suffering, most of us will face it sooner or later. If so, surround yourself with the right people, talk about it. Actively seek out connections and support. There is always hope. »

This year, several public figures have confided in their mental health and more generally on the taboo which prevents them from confiding publicly. Shawn Mendes had thus suspended his tour for “taking time to heal myself and take care of my mental health. »

Last year, tennis player Naomi Osaka took a break from her career due to anxiety. Footballer Paul Pogba also said he experienced depression because of the pressure of his job. Other personalities have moved away from social media to protect themselves, including Tom Holland and Millie Bobby Brown.

