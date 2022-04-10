Selected from El Salvador will make the leap to Mexican soccer

After having made a World Cup Qualifiers in which they showed a very interesting level boosted by the project they are developing Hugo Perez as national coach of El Salvador, soccer players from the Central American country are in the crosshairs of Mexican soccer teams to arrive in the next transfer markets.

During the last match of the Octagonal Final in which ‘La Selecta’ visited the field of the Azteca Stadium to face the Mexican National Team some were present in the building important people within the Salvadoran football organizationa president of the Expansion League and a FIFA agent.

Is about Diego Henriquez, Sports Director of the El Salvador national team; Américo Rodríguez, director of the Salvadoran Football Federation; Juan Carlos Jones, president of Alebrijes de Oaxaca FC and Diego Bartolotta, FIFA agent; who They met at the match to close an agreement for Salvadoran players to arrive in Mexico.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Keylor Navas leaves a message of inspiration for salvadoran children

The sports alliance is given with the purpose that the elements of El Salvador can develop outside their country and that the process of ‘La Selecta’ continue to rise hand in hand with Hugo Pérez. Some of the footballers who would be on the Expansion League’s radar would be striker Styven Vásquez and goalkeeper Mario González.

Vásquez, a young 19-year-old striker, plays for CD Luis Angel Firpo and would be the first to arrive during the summer; he debuted in the national team in a friendly against Costa Rica and added 3 Qualifying games. On the other hand, Mario González was one of the best goalkeepers in the Octagonal Final and is one of the leaders of Pérez’s project.

Some important footballers currently for ‘La Selecta’ are the central defender Eriq Zavaleta of LA Galaxy in MLS; Bryan Landaverde and Kevin Reyes of CD FAS; Narciso Orellana with Alianza FC and left winger Enrico Dueñas del Vitesse of the Netherlands.