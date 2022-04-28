Selected from Guatemala spend the night in an airport in the United States

The Guatemalan delegation was stranded in Houston and this Wednesday faces Mexico in Orlando

UNITED STATES — The delegation of the Guatemalan National Team that this Wednesday will face Mexico, in a warm-up game in Orlando, Florida, United States, he had to spend Monday evening and Tuesday morning at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas.

“We haven’t slept at all”, “they told us that they were going to take us to a hotel and then that they weren’t”, have been some of the expressions of the members of the delegation, while they wait for a solution to the painful situation.

After having beaten The Savior 4-0 last Sunday, Guatemala had to travel from Los Angeles, California, to Orlando, Florida, for the duel against ‘el Tri’. The event organizers scheduled a transfer with a stopover in Houston.

Selected from Guatemala sleep at the airport. Social media

Already in that state, the Bicolor was a victim of the weather. An electrical storm caused the flights to suffer delays. At around one in the morning, the gaming promoters offered to take the delegation to a hotel, but moments later they reported that there were not enough rooms in one place and that they would have to put the Guatemalans in different hotels. In the end they decided to stay at the airport.

The players have evidenced the situation, through publications on social networks. Some slept on the floor, others looked for a bench to settle down and try to sleep. Some sat at tables and others have told ESPNDigital who have not been able to sleep.

The National Soccer Federation of Guatemala has not issued any statement in this regard and, at the time of publication of this note, the Guatemalan delegation did not know for sure what time it was going to travel to Orlando.

The only players that are already in that city are the legionnaires Nicholas Hagen (goalkeeper) and José Carlos Pinto (defender), who traveled directly to Florida from their respective countries.