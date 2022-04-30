Selection of Honduras, without a coach one month before the start of the League of Nations; call must be given in three weeks

2022-04-29

The Honduran national team continues without a captain in command of the sunken ship he left hernan “Roll” Gomez after the qualifiers, even though there is just over a month to go before the resumption of international activity. The league of nations Concacaf It’s just around the corner and Phenafuth continues to take no action to even place an immediate coach to plan the remainder of 2022 for H.

On June 3, the official competition begins where Honduras will face Curacaodouble shift, and Canadauntil the 14th day of the same month, this corresponding to the dates of Group C of the Nations Leaguewhose previous edition Fabián Cotio led us to conquer third place. In the schedule of Selection It is estimated that in the last week of May the preparations prior to these games will begin with which the process begins towards the 2026 World Cup after the disastrous passage in the search for the ticket to qatar. It is on Monday, May 23, where the Bicolor It has scheduled the opening of the microcycles for its summer commitments. This indicates that the call of the selected footballers must take place in three weeks, at least, for Friday May 20 or before.

NATIONS LEAGUE SCHEDULE 3 of June: Curacao vs Honduras June 6th: Honduras vs Curacao June 14th: Honduras vs. Canada March 28, 2023: Canada vs. Honduras – Many candidates, no approaches – Even with this on top Honduras continues without a coach, or at least an interim boss in the national squad. The federatives have ruled that there are several names on the table, however, they have confessed that there have been no offers, or even approaches, from those in charge to offer them the mandate. Among the candidates to be the strategist of the H Argentines meet Diego Vazquez Y Peter Troglioboth without teams, as well as the star coach of the National League with Royal Spain Hector Vargas.

Another foreigner who is emerging is the Colombian Reinaldo Wheelwho classified us to world from South Africa 2010but failed in Chili and Colombia in the last round where the two teams he led were left out of the World Cup.