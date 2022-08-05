Selections: For Ronaldo, Brazil has good chances in the World Cup “if Neymar is 100% physically”

The 2022 World Cup is fast approaching. In Brazil, Neymar is expected as the hero of the country. For Ronaldo, the Seleção has its chances if the PSG striker “is 100% physically”.

The coming season will be animated by the 2022 World Cup, which kicks off in three and a half months (November 21 – December 18). Twenty years after its last coronation, Brazil hopes to get their hands on the trophy and win the sixth success in its history. The Latin American country places Neymar as a technical and charismatic leader and the PSG striker is expected at the turn, including by the former glories.

In an interview with the Argentine sports daily Olé, the double winner of the Ronaldo competition does not hesitate to highlight the leading role that Neymar will play in this selection: “The Brazilian team is going to be the favorite in any competition because of the talent we have. I think if Neymar is 100% physically and focused on the World Cup, we have a good chance of winning the title. We have a great team, with great players, but it is technically and physically different. If he arrives well, he will make the difference and our chances will increase a lot. »