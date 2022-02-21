‘Selena’ actress reported missing found DEAD

The actress Lindsey Pearlman43, known for her work on television series such as Chicago Justice, General Hospital and Selena: The Serieswas found dead in his car in Los Angeles on Friday, five days after he was reported missing.

Pearlman had last been seen on Sunset Boulevard, however her body was found several miles away inside her parked car in the Hollywood Hills. The cause of death and the circumstances of his disappearance are still under investigation.

Pearlman’s friends and family, including her husband, Vance Smith, had asked the public for help finding her after she failed to return home on Sunday, February 13.

According to a security guard working on a movie set in nearby Runyon Canyon, when police found Pearlman’s body, there were pills all over the car and she was wrapped in a blanket.

“Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation on Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue,” the Los Angeles Police Department reported Friday in a statement. release.

Later, her husband confirmed the news that same day in the evening: “The police have found Lindsey. She has left. I’m broken”Smith wrote in his networks.

Lindsey Pearlman in Selena: The Series. Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

During his career, Pearlman had roles in the television series General Hospital and Chicago Justice. In addition, she also had appearances in Empire, Sneaky Pete, American Housewife, Selena: The Series and the saga of the purge.

He had graduated from the Second City Conservatory program and also did some stage productions in Chicago such as The Mousetrap, Trevor and Never the Bridesmaidwhere she won a Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

