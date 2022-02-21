‘Selena’ actress reported missing found DEAD

The actress Lindsey Pearlman43, known for her work on television series such as Chicago Justice, General Hospital and Selena: The Serieswas found dead in his car in Los Angeles on Friday, five days after he was reported missing.

Pearlman had last been seen on Sunset Boulevard, however her body was found several miles away inside her parked car in the Hollywood Hills. The cause of death and the circumstances of his disappearance are still under investigation.

