Selena + Chef, announced the second season

Selena Gomez, class 1992 , is ready to return to the stove in the new episodes of the series aired on HBO Max. In the past few hours, the pop star has announced the arrival of the second season, also revealing the debut date.

Selena Gomez: the announcement on Twitter

From the top of the music charts to the big screen, the voice of Lose You To Love Me is one of the brightest and most loved faces on the international scene thanks also to individuals able to win numerous and prestigious awards, including Kill Em with Kindness, certified platinum in the United States of America for having sold more than one million copies.

After the success of the first season, Selena Marie Gomez, this is the name in the registry office, it is now ready to return to the kitchen.

A few hours ago the pop star announced the arrival of the second season of the series Selena + Chef, after the Thanksgiving special; the singer is preparing to entertain the public again, as announced through a video shared on her profile Twitter that matters more than sixty-four million followers that every day follow his life.