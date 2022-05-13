Selena Gomez accused of making fun of Hailey Bieber on the networks: she explains!

Would Selena Gomez have a grudge against Hailey Bieber? Accused of making fun of Justin Bieber’s wife on social networks, the pretty brunette wanted to express herself and made things clear.

Before marrying Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber lived a tumultuous love story with Selena Gomez. The couple have long made the crowds dream and were one of the most publicized of the 2010s. Alas, after many breakups and reconciliationsthey separated for good in 2018, much to the chagrin of their respective fans.

Moreover, the latter declared themselves a fierce war since the two stars decided to make their own lives on their own. Those nostalgic for the Jelena couple do not hesitate to attack the Biebers as soon as the opportunity arises. And it is especially Hailey Bieber, the wife of the singer, who pays the price for this misplaced resentment.

Hailey Bieber at its worst

Indeed, the model is the subject of many criticisms from fans of Selena Gomez, unhappy that she has won the heart of the interpreter of sorry. A few days ago, actor Stephen Baldwin’s daughter was at her wit’s end imploring them to “leave her alone” in a video posted on TikTok :

I mind my own business, I’m not doing anything wrong. (…) Leave me alone, please. The years have passed and it’s time to leave me alone. I beg you. (…) Go pour out your hate elsewhere.

And his message has obviously been heard since his fans have just come to his rescue by attacking Selena Gomez, whom they accuse of having made fun of their idol on the Web. Faced with the avalanche of criticism, the pretty brunette was quick to make things clear.

“No bad intention on my part”

Very active on social networks, Selena Gomez has published a beauty tutorial on TikTok. However, many netizens judged it to be a bad copy, or even a parody, tutorials uploaded by Hailey Bieber. The young woman has even been accused of reproducing Hailey Baldwin’s facial expressions.

Comments that surprised Selena Gomez, who could not help but react:

This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys, no idea what I did wrong but I’m so sorry. There was no bad intention on my part.

Said, in disbelief, the former star of Disney Channel, before disabling the comments option. You will have understood it, it is not Selena Gomez who is obsessed with the new companion of her ex.

@selenagomez♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac