Selena Gomez accused of making fun of Hailey Bieber on TikTok, she reacts and apologizes

While we will soon find Selena Gomez on Disney + in season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, it is on TikTok that the star is talking about her today. In question ? Chris Evans’ pal is accused of making fun of Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber on TikTok by parodying her skincare routine. Violent accusations that forced her to react.

When Selena Gomez is not filming in front of the camera (we will soon find her in season 2 of Only Murders in the Building on Disney +) or does not record new songs, the young woman of 30 years old is an Internet user like the others. Also, this Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the star had fun posting a few videos on his TikTok account.

Selena Gomez accused of mocking Hailey Bieber

In the program ? As you can see below, she simply uploaded a series of “Get ready with me” videos that allow us to discover her famous skincare routine. What amuse her a lot if we rely on her little facial expressions and… start a controversy despite herself.

Indeed, if her videos were in no way surprising on her part – she is notably the founder of “Rare Beauty”, a cosmetics brand, Selena Gomez was quickly accused of making fun … of Hailey Bieber. In question ? A few hours earlier, the wife of Justin Bieber, ex-boyfriend of Selena, had also staged revealing her own gender routine.

Star reacts to hateful attacks

Also it didn’t take long to see comments appear under his videos in “she’s making fun of you know who?” and attribute bad intentions to him. Obviously unexpected and stupid attacks – the skincare routine is…

