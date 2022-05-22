Selena Gomez: Accused of openly mocking Hailey Bieber, she reacts!

The multifaceted star is still, despite herself, associated with her ex, Justin Bieber. The one who gave her unwavering support to Ukraine suffered a lot during their relationship. During their breakup, Selena releases a tube “Lose you to love me”. And the lyrics seem to echo their toxic couple: “You promised me the world and I believed you, I put you first and you loved it […] We always rushed with our eyes closed, I needed to lose you to find myself, this dance was killing me little by little, I needed to lose you to love me. “. Since then, fans of the two stars have resented Justin’s new wife.

Selena Gomez: She apologizes

Still single, the pretty singer has rebuilt herself and looks back with lucidity on her past relationships: “I think most of my relationships have been cursed. I was way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in a relationship. I guess I needed to find that word for myself, because I felt so inferior in my past relationships. “. For his part, Justin is married to the pretty Hailey Baldwin-Bieber. Unfortunately, many detractors refuse their relationship and make the pretty blonde see all the colors. During the Met Gala last September, fans shouted to the singer the name of the pretty brunette, Selena. In tears on the red carpet, the model cracks.

©shutterstock Tears wiped away by husband Justin

During a Tik-Tok, the singer publishes a beauty tutorial with her brand Rare Beauty. Many accuse him of imitating Hailey by taking up facial expressions from the latter. Very quickly, the beautiful brunette wanted to apologize and deny:“That’s why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys, no idea what I did wrong, but I’m so sorry. There was no bad intention on my part. ». Will the war invented by Internet users ever end?