Selena Gomez accused of wanting to shade Hailey Baldwin!

On social networks, several subscribers have accused Selena Gomez of overshadowing the wife of her ex Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin!

A few years ago, Selena Gomez had a beautiful love story with Justin Bieber. Eventually, the two had decided to go their separate ways and the singer broke up.

Selena Gomez apologizes to Hailey Baldwin

If Justin Bieber seems to have completely forgotten Selena Gomez with Hailey Baldwin, some do not hesitate to . Some have accused the singer of overshadowing her ex’s sweetheart.

This Tuesday, May 10, Hailey Baldwin shared a new beauty tutorial on her TikTok account. Justin Bieber’s darling offered her fans to get ready with her. Shortly after, Selena Gomez did the same.

Indeed, only a few hours after Hailey Baldwin’s video, the actress posted her own beauty tutorial. She highlighted her routine on the social network. It was enough to annoy the fans.

Some have also accused the Only Murders in the Building actress of overshadowing Hailey Baldwin. They swung: “LOL, I know who she is referring to” . But that’s not all.

Another added: “Wait…is she trying to make fun of you know who?” » . Selena Gomez therefore spoke on the subject. She wanted to make things clear.

The young woman revealed: “Guys, I have no idea what I did but I’m so sorry. There is no bad intention. Removing soon » .

Social media is toxic?

Subsequently, Selena Gomez decided to turn off comments under your video. Several subscribers then came to the defense of the singer. According to them, the beauty has nothing at all to be ashamed of.

They wrote to Selena Gomez: ” Do not apologize. “You didn’t do anything wrong, just keep doing you!” ” but also “She’s just showing off her skincare, people have to leave her alone” .

On social networks, it seems that many subscribers want to pit the two women against each other. For her part, Hailey Baldwin has already spoken of .

Selena Gomez had already left the Web because of the many criticisms. For her part, the darling of Justin Bieber had confided to Vogue in 2019: “I think social media is breeding ground for toxicity”

Before adding also: “And people create fake drama between women. And try to put women against each other and create these narratives that are just… toxic” .

The one who is in a relationship with Selena Gomez’s ex also confided: “I think that has to change. And this must stop. I think there needs to be more people with networks coming together” .