Selena Gomez accuses Justin Bieber of cheating in Instagram fight since 2017

If you were a big fan of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, especially their relationship, it’s hard to forget their infamous 2017 Instagram fight where Gomez accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating on her.

It all started after Bieber posted a series of photos with Sofia Richie, who was 17 at the time and rumored to be his girlfriend.

The photos didn’t bode well for die-hard Jelena fans, who were still looking for the two exes to reconcile.

Selena Gomez has accused Justin Bieber of repeatedly cheating on her.

Gomez’s accusation came after Bieber fans began writing negative comments under the photos, prompting the “Peaches” singer to hit back.

He changed the caption of one of the photos of him and Richie, writing, “I will make my Instagram private if you don’t stop the hate. It’s getting out of hand. If you’re really a fan, you wouldn’t be so mean to the people I like. »

The caption change immediately caused an outpouring of backlash from his fans and also caught Gomez’s attention.

She replied to Bieber, writing below the post of him and Richie: “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pics of your girlfriend lol- This should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans… They love you and have supported you before anyone else.

Gomez’s response was met with praise from his fans and Biebers, although the singer was unimpressed with his ex-girlfriend’s joke.

In response, Bieber called out his ex-girlfriend, suggesting she “used” him for fame.

“Funny to see people who used me for attention and still try to point fingers that way,” he wrote. ” Sad. All love. »

In a separate comment, he continued, “I’m not one to receive hate. I hope you all can be kind to my friends and each other. And yes, I love my followers.

Gomez then hit back, accusing Bieber of cheating on her.

“Funny how those who cheated multiple times point to those who have forgiven and supported, no wonder the fans are angry. Sad. All the love. »

Bieber then fired back, accusing Gomez of being the one who cheated and not him. “I cheated… Oh, I forgot about you and Zayn?”

Bieber responded, referencing an interview Gomez did with InStyle UK where she admitted that if Malik “invited me on a date, I would be seen with him. I’m kidding, but I’m not kidding. “)

Gomez then ended the feud by posting a collage of dedicated photos to her fans on Instagram, seemingly throwing shade at Bieber, while the “Baby” singer deleted her entire Instagram page.

However, the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress later admitted that she regretted her public fight with Bieber, posting a brief statement on her Snapchat.

“What I said was selfish and unnecessary,” she wrote in a snap against a black background.

Bieber has previously opened up about his lack of fidelity in relationships, alluding to the fact that he cheated on Gomez.

In a 2015 interview with ID magazine, Bieber opened up about his breakup with Gomez.

“We were working on how to be in a relationship, how to be ourselves, who we were, in the midst of having people judging our relationship through the media. »

“I think that really messed my head up too. Because then it’s like confidence and all these other things that start messing with your mind. You are on the road. And there are beautiful women on the road. And you’re only getting yourself into trouble…”

