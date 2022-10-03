Entertainment

Selena Gomez accuses Justin Bieber of cheating in Instagram fight since 2017

Photo of James James18 hours ago
0 4 3 minutes read

If you were a big fan of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, especially their relationship, it’s hard to forget their infamous 2017 Instagram fight where Gomez accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating on her.

It all started after Bieber posted a series of photos with Sofia Richie, who was 17 at the time and rumored to be his girlfriend.

The photos didn’t bode well for die-hard Jelena fans, who were still looking for the two exes to reconcile.

Selena Gomez has accused Justin Bieber of repeatedly cheating on her.

Gomez’s accusation came after Bieber fans began writing negative comments under the photos, prompting the “Peaches” singer to hit back.

He changed the caption of one of the photos of him and Richie, writing, “I will make my Instagram private if you don’t stop the hate. It’s getting out of hand. If you’re really a fan, you wouldn’t be so mean to the people I like. »

The caption change immediately caused an outpouring of backlash from his fans and also caught Gomez’s attention.

She replied to Bieber, writing below the post of him and Richie: “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pics of your girlfriend lol- This should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans… They love you and have supported you before anyone else.

45secondes is a new media, do not hesitate to share our article on social networks to give us a solid boost. 🙂

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James18 hours ago
0 4 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Physical consequences suffered by Lily Collins for her work in ‘Emily in Paris’ – Publimetro Colombia

4 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian joins Travis and Landon in court

5 mins ago

Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens and the return of miniskirts

15 mins ago

Justin Bieber pictured with his pants around his knees at the LA golf club

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button